Update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5

Dearest gentle reader, Season 4 of Bridgerton may still be upon us, but there seems to be an update on the upcoming fifth season.

Netflix renewed the regency romance drama for Seasons 5 and 6 earlier this year.

According to What’s on Netflix, production on Season 5 is set to begin sometime in Spring 2026, per a listing by Production Intelligence. As of now, it has not been confirmed which Bridgerton sibling the fifth season will follow, but if it continues to follow the books, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) would be next. In Julia Quinn’s To Sir Phillip, With Love, Eloise corresponds with Sir Phillip Crane, a widowed father of two. Following some regular back and forth, Phillip proposes marriage, and she runs away from home to meet him. It’s a whirlwind love story as Eloise contends with a rushed marriage and tries to be a mother to Phillip’s rowdy kids.

Bridgerton. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 208 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Even though Season 5 is filming next year, there will likely be a long way to go. Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed last year that production is on a “two-year pace” for each season, and if that holds, Season 5 won’t be here until at least 2028 since Season 4 is coming next year. At the very least, if Season 5’s lead isn’t confirmed any time soon, it will more than likely be revealed at the end of Season 4, which is what happened with Benedict at the end of Season 3.

As previously mentioned, Season 4 of Bridgerton will be premiering in 2026. It will be based on the third book in Quinn’s series, An Offer from a Gentleman. Starring Luke Thompson as the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict, the fourth season will see him meeting a captivating Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball, and his life changes forever.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton also stars Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bassie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Simone Ashley, Martins Imhangbe, Victor Alli, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Masali Baduza, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, and Isabella Wei.

More information on Bridgerton’s fifth season probably won’t be announced for a while, but the wait will be worth it. And if filming truly is starting in the spring, then Netflix will probably be dropping a lot of content from it. For now, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix. Season 4 premieres in 2026.