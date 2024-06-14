'Bridgerton' Showrunner Confirms Two-Year Wait for Season 4

Following the steamy and long-awaited third season of Bridgerton, fans are going to have to wait a long time for Season 4. Season 3 of the Regency-era Netflix drama, which centers on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, came over two years after Season 2. The season was also split into two parts, consisting of just four episodes each. While fans had to wait just over a year for Season 2, the first two seasons weren't split, so it didn't seem so bad. Unfortunately, the two-year wait will continue for the time being.

Showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed Bridgerton's Season 4 timeline to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

(Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The news about the wait for Season 4 is definitely not the greatest news, especially since fans were not happy they had to wait a whole month to get four more episodes for Season 3. It's unusual for a streaming series to take so long, but having to wait until at least 2026 for another season of Bridgerton is not ideal. Whether that could change is unknown, but it does sound like there is a plan in place that is currently the fastest they can pump out the episodes, meaning two years it is.

As for details surrounding the fourth season, it still hasn't been announced which Bridgerton sibling it will center on. Since Season 3 strayed from the Julia Quinn books and told Colin's story rather than Benedict's, it's possible that Season 4 will go back to Benedict. However, the third season did heavily set up Francesca's story as well, which is the sixth book in the series. Or quite possibly Eloise, whose story is told in the fifth book. It could go in any direction, and there is a lot of time to decide.

The two-year wait will be brutal once again, especially since Season 4 will likely only have eight episodes like the first three seasons. It is definitely weird to think that it will be almost 2030 by the time Bridgerton comes back, but hopefully, the wait will be worth it.