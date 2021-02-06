'Blue Bloods': Tom Selleck Teams With Patrick Stewart, SpongeBob SquarePants for Paramount+ Ad

✖

ViacomCBS released another teaser for the new Paramount+ streaming platform, prominently featuring Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck. Since the clip also featured other brands owned by the company, it was likely the only way to see Selleck, Spongebob Squarepants, Dora the Explorer, and the deceased Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the same video. The new commercial is slated to air during Super Bowl LV, which airs on CBS Sunday.

The clip features dramatic narration from Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart, while S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore, Survivor host Jeff Probst, Dora, and other stars reach the top of "Paramount Mountain." When Selleck arrives at the top, he is surprised to see Stewart there. Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage quickly figured out that everyone was called to that spot as a metaphor since their shows and movies are all available on Paramount+.

All the other stars complained about the climb, noting how it was possibly a waste of time. Selleck also lost his glove during the trip. But Stewart would not let them leave and told Stephen Colbert to press a button for music so everyone can dance. At that point, Spongebob and his pals in full "Band Geeks" regalia performed "Sweet Victory." This still did not impress everyone, but they will have to put up with it.

The new Paramount+ streaming service will replace CBS All Access when it launches on March 4. The service will be home to movies and shows from CBS, Paramount, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and other ViacomCBS brands. There will also be original content, including Lioness, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, and The Offer, a miniseries about the making of The Godfather. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will be available at launch.

ViacomCBS decided to switch CBS All Access to Paramount+ in September as the company hopes to join an already crowded field. At this point, almost every media company has at least one service now, with Disney owning both Disney+ and Hulu. NBCUniversal has the recently launched Peacock. Discovery launched its own discovery+ last month.

The decision to prominently feature Selleck in the spot is a no-brainer since he leads one of CBS' longest-running shows. He stars on Blue Bloods as Commissioner Frank Regan, and the series is now in its 11th season. New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. All past episodes are available on CBS All Access and will be on the future Paramount+ service.