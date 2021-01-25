Paramount+ Marks Debut With First Look and Release Date as Streaming Service Replaces CBS All Access

✖

ViacomCBS released a teaser to confirm the launch date for its new streaming service, Paramount+, which will replace CBS All Access. The new platform will be home to all ViacomCBS brands, including Paramount Pictures, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and CBS. Paramount+ will launch on March 4, with several original programs to accompany the thousands of hours of movies and shows in the company's library.

The 30-second teaser included several stars from beloved shows and movies, including Survivor host Jeff Probst, CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King, Beavis and Butthead, and SWAT star Shemar Moore, all walking up "Paramount mountain." Former Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also made an appearance. "This sucks. I'm too hungover for this," Snooki said as she followed the other stars.

ViacomCBS announced plans to change the name of CBS All Access to Paramount+ back in September, along with the line-up of the first original content. “Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity, and world-class storytelling,” Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS, said in a statement at the time. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

The headlining original project is The Offer, a limited series event about the making of one of Paramount's most acclaimed movies, The Godfather. The 10-episode series was written by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) with Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys). Al Ruddy, who won Oscars as a producer on The Godfather and Million Dollar Baby, is also an executive producer on the new series. Armie Hammer was cast as Ruddy.

The next show is Lioness, a new drama created by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan. It centers on a young Marine recruited to become the friend of a terrorist's daughter to break down the terrorist's organization from within. Teen Wolf actress Jill Wagner co-created the series with Sheridan and is an executive producer.

Paramount+ will also be the home of new Behind the Music episodes, titled Behind the Music - The Top 40, which looks at the lives of 40 important musicians. CBS TV Studios and ABC Signature are also developing The Real Criminal Minds, a documentary series inspired by the fictional Criminal Minds series. A revival of BET's The Game and the SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off Kamp Koral are also in the works. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was scheduled to hit theaters in 2020, will be released on Paramount+ in early 2021.