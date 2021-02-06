'Blue Bloods': Danny Reagan Puts His Job in Jeopardy Again After Making Controversial Decision

In this week's episode of Blue Bloods, the heat was on Danny again after he made a controversial split-second decision in the field. This once again put his job on the line as he came under scrutiny by Internal Affairs. Danny has a history of taking dangerous risks in the heat of the moment, so it was surprising to see him get in trouble by holding back this time. Elsewhere in this episode, Erin was concerned about a dangerous criminal being released due to new bail laws, Frank tried to find out why a new commanding officer was losing control of his precinct, and Jamie and Eddie were joined by a social worker in a ride-along. At the beginning of "The New Normal," Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) saw a man struggle with Officer Wendell. The officer stopped the man, who claimed he was not drunk and a struggle began. As the officer pulled out his weapon, the man overpowered him and took the weapon. Danny stopped his car and ran out, and pointed his own weapon at the suspect, who pleaded with Danny to let him go. Not only did Danny actually let him go, but the man still had the officer's weapon!

At the family dinner, Frank (Tom Selleck) asked Danny's son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) how the SAT prep was going. Danny did not want to bring up that subject because Sean is thinking about not going to college! Sean has not made up his mind yet, but Danny said if his mother was still alive, that option would not even be considered. After some back-and-forth between the family, Frank offered some sage advice. "You are not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it," Frank said, quoting the Talmud. He said the family will support any decision Sean makes if he thoughtfully considers it.

Danny told Pops (Len Cariou) about the situation and his fear that Pratt may have killed someone. Pops said he never once regretted the times he decided not to shoot someone. If Pratt really did kill someone, it was his own decision and not Danny's fault, Pops said. The next day, Baez told Danny she will still stand by him no matter what decision he makes. Mike then dropped by to tell Danny IAB was cleared. Phew. So Danny and Baez decided to head off to speak with the detectives investigating the murder Pratt might be involved in. At the very end of the episode, Danny and Baez brought in another man who just happened to look like Pratt. Later, Mike brought Danny to meet Pratt, who turned himself in. Pratt explained that he takes care of his parents and admitted he lost it in the situation. He thanked Danny, who agreed to take his statement.