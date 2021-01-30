'Blue Bloods' Cast Members Wish Tom Selleck a Happy 76th Birthday

✖

There might not have been a new Blue Bloods episode scheduled for Friday, but fans still had a reason to celebrate. Friday marked Tom Selleck's 76th birthday. The living television legend's co-stars paid tribute to the actor, as well as his legion of fans. The next new Blue Bloods episode, "The New Normal," airs on Friday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Abigail Hawk, who stars as Commissioner Frank Reagan's aide Abigail Baker, shared a black and white photo of Selleck smoking a cigar. "Happy 76 to my forever commish," she wrote in the caption, adding hashtags for Jesse Stone, Blue Bloods, and Selleck's famous mustache. Vanessa Ray also shared a tribute to her "father-in-laws" on Friday, since Selleck shares a birthday with her husband's father. Ray stars as Eddie Janko, who married Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).

The Blue Bloods Twitter page also shared a birthday message for Selleck. "To the forever wise, Tom Selleck. Happy birthday!" the tweet read. Hundreds of fans responded to the post with birthday messages too. "Happy birthday Tom hope you enjoy your day, You've played some iconic characters Magnum P.I. being one of them," one fan wrote. "Happy Birthday and many more to come! Love to you and your family," another added.

Selleck has been the anchor on Blue Bloods since it started in 2010. He has become a father figure for the other castmembers. In a 2019 interview with PopCulture.com, Hawk said Selleck has been a "huge champion" for her work and she is "exceedingly grateful" for him. "He just... shows up. He's authentic," Hawk said of Selleck's acting technique. "He really just wants to tell the story in the best possible way and have it be as realistic as possible and I'm, I mean I'm very grateful for him. He's an awesome, awesome human being."

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Frank's daughter Erin, even referred to Selleck as "dad" during an interview with PopCulture.com. "He's a patriarch of the show and he's a legend, he's an icon, you know, everybody has known him over generations, so it's wonderful," Moynahan said. Selleck is "such a talent" who often sprinkles his "wisdom on you," Moynahan added.

There does not seem to be an end in sight for Blue Bloods. Last year, Selleck told TV Insider the "potential is limitless" for the show and its characters. "The cast seems to love each other; I sure love them," he said. "The actors are doing phenomenal work. Everybody’s very much aware that this is maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity—a show that’s found its way and is welcomed by an audience."