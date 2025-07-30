‘Big Bang Theory’ Creator Teases More Original Cast Members Appearing on Spinoff

A new Big Bang Theory spinoff is coming soon, but will it involve other original cast members?

HBO Max officially ordered Stuart Fails to Save the Universe earlier this month, starring Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie.

The new series won’t be like Big Bang or even prequels Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Sussman’s Stuart Bloom is “tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon.” The show promises that there will be “alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory.” This brings up many possible characters, including Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper and Johnny Galecki’s Leonard Hofstadter, whose device is responsible for the whole mess.

(Photo by Michael Yarish/CBS via Getty Images)

For now, fans will just have to speculate who could possibly be coming back, as TBBT co-creator Chuck Lorre told TVLine, “I cannot speak to that. “That is a closely guarded piece of information that, you know… I’ve taken a blood oath regarding.”

While he couldn’t say much, this certainly suggests that some big things are planned. Viewers haven’t seen most of the original cast since Big Bang ended in 2019 after 12 seasons, but both Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprised their roles as Sheldon and Amy in the series finale of Young Sheldon last year. Parsons also served as the narrator of the seven-season prequel, with Bialik lending her voice for a couple of episodes as well.

(Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

That being said, some original cast members have actually expressed interest in reprising their roles. Bialik previously teased an appearance on the spinoff, revealing she “would be very flattered if I am contacted.” Kaley Cuoco, meanwhile, also said last year she “would absolutely” reprise her role as Penny if the opportunity came up. It might depend on who else is interested, how schedules will line up, and what exactly will happen in the new spinoff, but fans shouldn’t count out more returns just yet.

As of now, additional information surrounding Stuart Fails to Save the Universe has not been released, but it shouldn’t be much longer until at least more casting news is announced. It might still be a while until a premiere date is revealed, but for now, fans can watch The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon on HBO Max.