Kaley Cuoco Reveals If She’d Reprise Her ‘Big Bang Theory’ Role as Penny

On the heels of news that the new Big Bang Theory spinoff has seemingly landed on its three leads, Kaley Cuoco is revealing if she’d ever step into Penny’s shoes again. The actress starred on all 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom, and even briefly lent her voice to the Young Sheldon prequel, albeit as pool water. While it’s only been five years since the series came to an end, Cuoco still looks back at those memories quite fondly.

“I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career,” Cuoco told People. “I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre. It was some of the best years of my life and some of the most fun I’ve ever had.” While Cuoco previously starred in shows like 8 Simple Rules and Charmed, it was The Big Bang Theory that took her career to new heights.

As for whether Cuoco would ever reprise Penny, “I would absolutely reprise that role,” she shared. “100%. I love that character, and I always will.” Whether that will ever actually happen is unknown, but if the Big Bang Theory spinoff — potentially starring Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, and Brian Posehn — gets the greenlight from Max, it’s always possible they won’t be the only OG actors coming back.

For now, though, Kaley Cuoco is staying pretty busy. On top of her growing family, she has Peacock series Based on a True Story, which will be coming out with a second season very soon. Also starring Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, and Natalia Dyer, the series centers on a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who “seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.” Season 2 is set to premiere on Nov. 21.

Since Cuoco genuinely wants to return, it’s certainly possible, but it might all depend on the new spinoff, if it gets a series order, and how Penny would be brought back. No details have been revealed for the new spinoff as of yet, but when and if the show officially moves forward, more information should be released. In the meantime, fans can always go back and watch Cuoco as Penny on The Big Bang Theory streaming on Max and hope that she’s able to come back in the near future.