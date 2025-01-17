Mayim Bialik Teases ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Appearance

As a new Big Bang Theory series is in development at Max, fans might be getting an Amy Farrah Fowler appearance. Mayim Bialik, who portrayed the neuroscientist from Season 3 onward of the CBS sitcom, shared with Us Weekly that while she hasn’t been contacted as of yet to appear on the potential offshoot, it’s not completely out of the question.

“I’ve seen what’s been announced, and I think that’s where a lot of people’s knowledge of it is right [now] – me being one of them,” Bialik explained. “These characters were so iconic and so significant to people. [Creators] Chuck [Lorre] and Bill [Prady] really created a world of characters that people want to know about and follow up on. So I’m very flattered and I would be very flattered if I am contacted.”

(Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

While not much has been revealed about the new spinoff, it was previously reported that Warner Bros. Television is working on a new show for Max that would potentially star familiar Big Bang actors Brian Posehn, Lauren Lapkus, and Kevin Sussman, reprising their roles as Bertram Kibbler, Denise, and Stuart Bloom, respectively. The latest update for the spinoff in October was that the three had signed new deals with Warner Bros., but as of now, it has yet to get the official green light from Max.

Even though The Big Bang Theory ended in 2019, Mayim Bialik has actually continued to play Amy since then. She lent her voice for two episodes of prequel series Young Sheldon and appeared on-screen alongside on-screen husband Jim Parsons for the Young Sheldon series finale last year. It’s not surprising to know that Bialik would be on board to return, but it might just be a matter of when and how for the spinoff and if it makes sense.

As of now, the Big Bang Theory spinoff has not been ordered to series at Max and the show is still in early development. It’s hard to predict whether or not it will move forward, but fans will just have to wait and see if Bialik will make a return as Amy Farrah Fowler. In the meantime, all 12 seasons of the CBS sitcom are streaming on Max, along with all seven seasons of Young Sheldon. The Big Bang universe lives on regardless with Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which returns on Thursday, Jan. 30 on CBS.