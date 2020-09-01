'Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love' Star Bella Podaras Has 'No Words' in Response to Cancellation

✖

Bella Podaras, who starred as Ashley Garcia's best friend Brooke Bishop on the Netflix series Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, shared a heartbreaking response to the show's cancellation on Monday. The streaming giant will not order a second season of the multi-camera sitcom but is planning to release a special Christmas episode in December. Ashley Garcia was created by Seth Kurland and former Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez, who had a recurring part on the show.

Podaras shared a gallery of photos with the Ashley Garcia cast, as well as behind the scenes photos from filming. One image includes Eva Longoria, who directed two episodes. Since the show was filmed in front of a studio audience, Podaras is also seen interacting with fans and signing autographs. "We found out today that Ashley Garcia will not be picked up for another season," Podaras wrote in the caption. "I have no words. Thank you thank you thank you. This was a dream come true."

Jody Hahn, who directed episodes of Ashley Garcia, The Conners and Fuller House, wished Podras and other members of the show's cast the best of luck in the future. "I'm finding it hard to like this post... only because I'm so sad we won't be continuing to do this very special show together," Hahn wrote in the comments. "However... it's only the beginning for you and all the other ridiculously talented members of the Ashley Garcia cast. I feel so lucky to have gotten the opportunity to be there at the beginning with you all!"

Paulina Chavez, who starred in the title role, shared her own statement on the show's cancellation in both English and Spanish. She included several behind the scenes photos and told fans the show was a "stepping stone" for representing Latinos and other minorities in a positive light. "Thank you to the fans!" she wrote. "Every single one of y'all mean so so much to me, even if I can't respond to each of your messages, I wish I could. thank you for such an amazing journey. it's only the beginning."

Ashley Garcia ran just 14 episodes, with the first half being released in February and the second batch in July. According to Deadline, there will be one more episode released, a Christmas special, in December. The episode was written and filmed before the coronavirus shutdown began in Hollywood. All episodes of the show will remain on Netflix.