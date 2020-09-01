Canceled Netflix Series 'The Big Show Show' and 'Ashley Garcia' Will Air Christmas Specials

✖

Netflix is not moving forward with second seasons of the sitcoms Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love or The Big Show Show, but fans of both will still get one more treat. Both will get Christmas specials that will debut in December. Unlike the majority of comedies on Netflix, the two shows were multi-camera sitcoms, similar in format to Fuller House or The Ranch.

The Christmas specials were both ordered before the coronavirus pandemic and have already been filmed, reports Deadline. The stand-alone episodes are also not series finales, as they were written before Netflix canceled the shows. Their stories also do not pick up from the storylines in the previous seasons.

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love was created by Seth Kurland and actor Mario Lopez, who had a recurring role on the show. Paula Chavez starred as the titular 15-year-old genius, who was the youngest rocket scientist at Jet Propulsion Laboratory and had PhDs in Robots and Applied Mathematics. Conor Husting played her love interest, Tad Cameron. Bella Podaras, Reed Horstmann, Jencarlos Canela, Haley Pullos, and Chelsea Kane also starred. The 14 episodes were released in two parts, with the first coming out in February and the second in July.

Canela, a musician who showed off new music in the series, called the show a major win for Latino representation on television. "From day one we knew we were part of something special," Canela told Hola USA. "This is a huge win for Latinos, for minorities, for any group of family that is diverse. This is a true Latin-American story."

The Big Show Show was created by Josh Bycel and Jason Berger and featured WWE wrestler Big Show (born Paul Wright) as a fictionalized version of himself. He starred as a pro wrestler adjusting to retirement and his oldest daughter moving back in with him and his family. Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Lily Brooks O'Briant, and Juliet Donenfeld also starred. Jaleel White had a recurring part. Wrestlers Mick Foley, Mark Henry, and Rikishi made guest appearances. The show's only season ran just eight episodes, which were released in April.

"On behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow...thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement," Berger tweeted Monday night. "Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other!"