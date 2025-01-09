Apple TV+ Hit Now Streaming Free: How to Watch ‘Severance’ Before Season 2

Severance Season 2 is finally coming soon to Apple TV+, and the series is streaming free ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere. The psychological thriller’s first season is available for free on the Roku Channel for a limited time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Roku said the entire first season will be available for an “exclusive fan experience” through Jan. 19 in an effort to bring more fans in.

The wait for the second season has been a long one. The nine-episode first season premiered in February 2022 and was renewed for Season 2 two months later. Season 2 is set to finally premiere on Jan. 17, and Rou Channel will also give viewers a preview of the upcoming season as well as behind-the-scenes content. For those wanting to check out more of Severance after watching it for free, users will be eligible for a free Apple TV+ subscription for three months.

“Partnering with Apple ahead of the highly anticipated Severance Season 2 and being able to create an exclusive fan experience that is available to millions of U.S. households, including offering Apple TV+ content outside of the Apple ecosystem, on the Roku Channel for the first time ever is incredibly exciting for us.,” Sweta Patel, VP of growth marketing & merchandising for Roku, said in a statement. “Part of the magic of the Roku platform is that we can work with our brand partners to create bespoke experiences that our viewers love and achieve our partner’s goals.”

The Roku move comes after Apple TV+ was made free for a limited time from Jan. 3 through Jan. 5 in the hopes of gaining more subscribers once fans got a taste of some original award-winning shows, including Severance, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and more. It seems like Apple is continuing to push people to its streaming service, which comes after the company made a deal with Amazon to bring Apple TV+ to Prime Video Channels.

Starring Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, the series centers on an employee of a fictional corporation who agrees to a “severance” program where his non-work memories are separated from his work memories. It became an instant success and critical favorite and was nominated for a whopping 14 Emmy awards, winning Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score).

Fans can watch Severance Season 1 now for free on Roku Channel, with Season 2 premiering on Jan. 17 only on Apple TV+.