Apple TV+ Renews Popular Series for Season 2

Just days ahead of its anticipated season finale, Apple TV+ has renewed its newest smash hit series Severance for Season 2. The twisted workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller is officially returning for another season in an announcement shared by Apple TV+ on Wednesday morning. The show, which has become a touchstone for theories and watercooler fodder, follows the sinister biotech corporation Lumon Industries, which utilizes a "severance" medical procedure to isolate the non-work memories of some of their employees from their work memories. However, one severed employee, Mark S. — played by Adam Scott — gradually exposes the web of conspiracy from both sides of the division.

In a statement from Apple TV+, Stiller expressed his excitement over the renewal, sharing he was humbled by the fan response over the course of the show's nine episodes. "It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement," Stiller said. "It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan [Erickson]'s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

Matt Cherniss, the streaming platform's head of programming, also expressed his excitement for the forthcoming sophomore release. "Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that's equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can't get enough of these rich characters," Cherniss said. "We're excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two."

On Friday, Apple TV+ will be streaming the Season 1 finale, titled "The We We Are," which will see the team discover troubling revelations and a conclusion that will no doubt leave fans at the edge of their seats. In an interview with Vanity Fair this week, Scott revealed while he has never done a show like this and the Apple TV+ series is a major milestone in his acting repertoire, Severance with all its intricate details and quirks truly scared him.

"I was terrified when the show was coming out," Scott told the magazine. "I haven't read any reviews or anything like that because this is a role in a show that I've been working toward and hoping for now my whole career, essentially. When I read it, I thought, If I'm able to actually land this thing, it's what I've been earning this whole time — a chance to actually get on a show like this and play a role like this."

Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturo, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette. The Season 1 finale will stream Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+. For more about the TV series and all your streaming updates, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for the latest.