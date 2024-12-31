Apple TV+ Will Be Free Very Soon

Streaming hit shows like Severance, For All Mankind, Shrinking, and more is about to get a little cheaper – at least for a short while. Apple TV+ is ringing in the new year with a full weekend of free streaming, giving potential subscribers a full weekend of free access to its complete streaming library.

The free streaming weekend kicks off on Friday, Jan. 3 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 5, Apple said in a release (promotional social media posts stated the offer begins on Saturday, Jan. 4). During this time, viewers will have “an all-access pass” and “Apple TV+ will be free on any device where Apple TV+ is available.” Apple said viewers only need an Apple ID “to see what all the buzz is about.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Those who tune in during the free streaming weekend will be able to catch new episodes of Bad Sisters and Shrinking, as well as Silo, the hit science fiction dystopian drama that is currently in the midst of its second season. They will also be able to binge through the first season of Severance, the Dan Erickson-created and Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle- directed series, ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Jan. 17.

The Apple TV+ content catalogue also boasts hit titles like the Emmy-winning Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Slow Horses, Bad Sisters, Presumed Innocent, and Disclaimer. Viewers can also “get your mind blown” with sci-fi series like Dark Matter, For All Mankind, and Foundation. On the movies front, the Apple TV_ streaming library offers the Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum-starring Fly Me to the Moon, the Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan-starring The Family Plan, the George Clooney and Brad Pitt-starring Wolfs, the Matt Damon and Casey Affleck-starring The Instigators, and more.

Apple TV+ is not the first platform to offer periods of free viewing. HBO formerly hosted free weekends on cable, while Netflix in the past has made certain titles, including hits like Two Popes and Bird Box, available to watch for free. The free streaming incentives are meant to drive subscriber growth, though Apple does not disclose its subscriber numbers, so it’s unclear how many people have an Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple TV+ launched in November 2019 and current costs $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. A subscription allows up to six members of a Family Sharing group to watch content.