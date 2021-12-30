Another Massive Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren’t done showing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.

Released in 2019 and directed by David Leitch, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw sees Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their roles from the main series as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw. The film follows the two characters as they team up with Shaw’s sister to battle a cybernetically-enhanced terrorist threatening the world with a deadly virus. Along with Johnson and Statham, the film also stars Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. It was written by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce.

More than two years after its theatrical release, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw has found a new fanbase on Netflix. Although the streamer hasn’t released any exact viewership data, something it rarely does, it revealed that the action comedy film ranked No. 3 on the Global Top 10 streaming chart for English films for the week of Monday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 26. It fell just behind The Sandra Bullock-starring film The Unforgivable and the Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio-led movie Don’t Look Up, which claimed the No. 1 spot despite the overall negative consensus from critics.

The film’s success on the streaming platform is in no thanks to U.S. subscribers, as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is not currently available for streaming on the Netflix U.S. platform. In fact, Netflix’s U.S. subscribers hoping to binge the franchise are almost entirely out of luck, as the U.S. platform does not hold any of the films in the franchise. Netflix U.S. does, however, house its own original series based on the Fast & Furious film series. Fast & Furious Spy Racers, an animated Netflix Family title, follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto’s son, who, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency together to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R. The series released its sixth and final season earlier in December.

U.S. subscribers hoping to watch the full Fast & Furious film series will unfortunately, have to do a little streaming service hopping, as no single streaming platform houses all movies in the film franchise.