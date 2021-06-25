'Fast and the Furious' Watch List: How to Stream Every Movie Before 'F9'
After facing numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise is finally here! On Friday, June 25, F9 made its theatrical debut, but before fans head to the theater to watch the latest installment, they may want to rewatch the first eight films, which are thankfully available for streaming.
The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001 with the debut of The Fast and the Furious, a street-racing drama about an undercover FBI agent played by Paul Walker. The film soon launched an entire franchise, including eight additional films, nine including F9, and even a spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The franchise is so popular that it has surpassed Jurassic Park to become Universal's biggest franchise. The first eight movies of the franchise and the spinoff have grossed around $5.7 billion, with the Jurassic franchise falling short with just a little over $5 billion.
Along with fitting in a rewatch of all of the former films in the franchise, Fast and Furious fans can also catch a sneak peek at the upcoming film on HBO, where F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look is now available for streaming. Keep scrolling to see where you can stream all of the Fast and Furious films before catching F9 in theaters on Friday.
'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)
Starring: Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Rick Yune, Chad Lindberg, Johnny Strong, and Ted Levine
Director: Rob Cohen
Synopsis: "Los Angeles police officer Brian O'Conner must decide where his loyalty really lies when he becomes enamored with the street racing world he has been sent undercover to destroy."
Where to Watch: Stream on HBO Max; Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'2 Fast 2 Furious '(2003)
Starring: Paul Walker, Tyrese Gibson, Eva Mendes, Cole Hauser, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and James Remar
Director: John Singleton
Synopsis: "Former cop Brian O'Conner is called upon to bust a dangerous criminal and he recruits the help of a former childhood friend and street racer who has a chance to redeem himself."
Where to Watch: Stream on HBO Max; Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift' (2006)
Starring: Lucas Black, Sung Kang, Bow Wow, and Brian Tee
Director: Justin Lin
Synopsis: "A teenager becomes a major competitor in the world of drift racing after moving in with his father in Tokyo to avoid a jail sentence in America."
Where to Watch: Stream on Fubo TV; Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'Fast & Furious' (2009)
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and John Ortiz.
Director: Justin Lin
Synopsis: "Brian O'Conner, back working for the FBI in Los Angeles, teams up with Dominic Toretto to bring down a heroin importer by infiltrating his operation."
Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'Fast Five' (2011)
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Matt Schulze, Sung Kang, Tego Calderon, Don Omar, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Joaquim de Almeida
Director: Justin Lin
Synopsis: "Dominic Toretto and his crew of street racers plan a massive heist to buy their freedom while in the sights of a powerful Brazilian drug lord and a dangerous federal agent."
Where to Watch: Stream on Peacock; Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'Fast & Furious 6' (2013)
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Gal Gadot, Luke Evans, Gina Carano, and John Ortiz
Director: Justin Lin
Synopsis: "Hobbs has Dominic and Brian reassemble their crew to take down a team of mercenaries: Dominic unexpectedly gets sidetracked with facing his presumed deceased girlfriend, Letty."
Where to Watch: Stream on Peacock; Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'Furious 7' (2015)
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Djimon Hounsou, Kurt Russell, and Jason Statham
Director: James Wan
Synopsis: "Deckard Shaw seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother."
Where to Watch: Stream on Fubo TV; Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'The Fate of the Furious' (2017)
Starring: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, Kristofer Hivju, and Charlize Theron
Director: F. Gary Gray
Synopsis: "When a mysterious woman seduces Dominic Toretto into the world of terrorism and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before."
Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprevnext
'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019)
Starring: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren
Director: David Leitch0comments
Synopsis: "Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity."
Where to Watch: Rent/Buy on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Playprev