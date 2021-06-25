'Fast and the Furious' Watch List: How to Stream Every Movie Before 'F9'

After facing numerous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise is finally here! On Friday, June 25, F9 made its theatrical debut, but before fans head to the theater to watch the latest installment, they may want to rewatch the first eight films, which are thankfully available for streaming.

The Fast and Furious franchise began in 2001 with the debut of The Fast and the Furious, a street-racing drama about an undercover FBI agent played by Paul Walker. The film soon launched an entire franchise, including eight additional films, nine including F9, and even a spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The franchise is so popular that it has surpassed Jurassic Park to become Universal's biggest franchise. The first eight movies of the franchise and the spinoff have grossed around $5.7 billion, with the Jurassic franchise falling short with just a little over $5 billion.

Along with fitting in a rewatch of all of the former films in the franchise, Fast and Furious fans can also catch a sneak peek at the upcoming film on HBO, where F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look is now available for streaming. Keep scrolling to see where you can stream all of the Fast and Furious films before catching F9 in theaters on Friday.