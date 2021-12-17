Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 17)

A new weekend is here, and so is a new slate of Netflix titles. After spending the past week stocking the streaming library with titles like Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe and Selling Tampa, the Selling Sunset spinoff, the streaming giant is treating subscribers to even more new additions this weekend. In total, five new titles are headed to the streaming library between Friday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 19, including four Netflix originals.

This weekend will mark the end for one beloved Netflix Family title. On Friday, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Netflix’s original animated series based on the Fast & Furious film series, debuts its sixth and final season, titled Homecoming. This weekend will also bring with it the highly-anticipated second season of The Witcher, the streamer’s adaptation of author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy series of the same name. Of course, given that December is the holiday season, Netflix also has a long list of holiday-perfect titles that subscribers can access. Netflix’s complete 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup, which has several more titles set to debut later this month, can be found by clicking here.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a “Netflix Free Section,” allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer’s most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

‘Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming’

The Spy Racers are racing back onto Netflix on Friday, Dec. 17 for the sixth and final season of Fast & Furious Spy Racers. Based on the Fast & Furious film series by Gary Scott Thompson, the Netflix original follows Tony Toretto, Dominic Toretto’s son, who, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency together to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a crime organization called SH1FT3R. In Season 6, Homecoming, the Spy Racers will be racing around the world – from the Alps to the Arctic and back home to LA – as they battle their toughest enemy ever.

‘The Witcher: Season 2’

After nearly two years of waiting, The Witcher Season 2 is finally here. Based on author Andrzej Sapkowski fantasy series of the same name, the “epic tale of fate and family” follows solitary monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent alongside a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret. The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer. The Witcher has already been renewed for a third season, with Season 2 set to arrive on Friday.

‘Oldboy’

Eight years after its release, the 2013 film Oldboy is finding a streaming home on Netflix. Written by Mark Protosevich and directed by Spike Lee, the neo-noir action thriller film follows advertising executive Joe Doucett, who is kidnapped and locked into solitary confinement without any apparent reason. Some 20 years later, Joe emerges and sets out on a mission of vengeance to find out why he was kidnapped. The film stars Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, and Sharlto Copley. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on Saturday, Dec. 18.

What else is being added this weekend?

In addition to the three above mentioned titles, Netflix will also be welcoming two others, both Netflix original series. The first, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, is set to arrive on Saturday, with What Happened in Oslo following just a day later.

Avail. 12/18/21:

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls – NETFLIX SERIES

“Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.”

Avail. 12/19/21:

What Happened in Oslo – NETFLIX SERIES

“Set amidst the Oslo Accords of 1993, this thriller centers on a disturbing crime with far-reaching implications.”

What’s leaving this weekend?

As the new wave of content arrives in the streaming library, the remainder of Netflix’s library will be staying intact. This weekend, the streamer is not saying goodbye to any titles, though there is a list of multiple titles that are still set to leave by the end of the month.

Leaving 12/21/21:

Jacob’s Ladder

Private Practice: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/25/21:

Captain Fantastic

Leaving 12/30/21:

Winchester

Leaving 12/31/21:

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac

What was added this week?

Avail. 12/13/21:

Eye in the Sky

Avail. 12/14/21:

The Future Diary – NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant – NETFLIX COMEDY

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/15/21:

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe – NETFLIX SERIES

The Giver

The Hand of God – NETFLIX FILM

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa – NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Avail. 12/16/21:

A California Christmas: City Lights – NETFLIX FILM

A Naija Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko: Season 4 – NETFLIX ANIME

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY