‘Anne With an E’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix and Canada‘s CBC renewed the Anne of Green Gables-inspired Anne With an E for a third season Wednesday.

The new season will debut on CBC and on Netflix outside of Canada next year, reports Variety.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce a third season of Anne with an E before season two premieres in Canada,” Sally Catto, General Manager, Programming for CBC, said in a statement. “Anne with an E delivered a rich first season, drawing in both new and existing fans to the world of Avonlea. We have no doubt that Canadians will continue to fall in love with this beautiful and heartwarming series for seasons to come.”

“Through the storytelling of Anne with an E, the classic Canadian tale has transcended borders and found fans across our global membership. We are excited to continue our partnership with CBC and Northwood and bring the series back for a third season,” Cindy Holland, VP of original content for Netflix, added.

Anne With an E is inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables, which itself has been adapted into movies, stage productions and TV shows. The new series was created by Moira Walley-Beckett, who executive produces with Miranda de Pencier.

Amybeth McNulty stars as Anne Shirley, who is taken on by Marilla (Geraldine James) and Matthew Cuthbert (R.H. Thompson) to live on their farm, Green Gables. The rest of the cast includes Dalila Bela as Diana Barry, Lucas Jae Zumann as Gilbert Blythe, Aymeric Jett Montaz as Jerry Baynard, Corrine Koslo as Rachel Lyne, Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian Lacroix and Coty Gruter-Andrew as Cole Mackenzie.

The first season ran seven episodes, but season two and the upcoming third season feature 10 episodes each.

Compared to previous adaptations of Anne of Green Gables, the new Anne is a more realistic take filmed in Ontario and Prince Edward Island.

“I think this show is a little bit more honest, even if it is brutally so,” McNulty told the Canadian Press in March 2017. “There’s more honesty about the abuse that she goes through and the trauma that she went through. I think it also gives you a more in-depth sense to who she is and how she fights through all that.”

McNulty continued, “It’s even more empowering, because you think if you went through so much — if you went from house to house to house of strangers to orphanages, asylums and so much trauma — and to come through it with such a beautiful spirit that Anne has, I think it’s lovely to see that.”

The first two seasons of Anne With an E are now streaming on Netflix.

