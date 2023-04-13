All the Netflix Shows Canceled in 2023

This year is proving to be a rough one for Netflix subscribers. While the streamer has already handed out several renewals and new series orders – You was renewed for a fifth and final season, a new animated Stranger Things series was ordered, and the Jenna Ortega-starring Adams Family spinoff Wednesday will be back for Season 2 – just four months into 2023, a total of eight Netflix original series have been canceled. January proved to be the bloodiest month of them all, with Netflix wasting no time in bringing the axe down on the first cancellation of the year: 1899. The Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar-created mystery sci-fi drama was canceled less than 48 hours into the new year and after just a single season, which proved to be a top-performer on the Netflix streaming charts. But Netflix has unfortunately shown no signs of slowing down. Several more series have been added to the ill-fated list of shows that will not return, with the past few days alone adding two titles to that list. Keep scrolling to see the complete list of series canceled by Netflix so far in 2023. Curious as to why these shows were canceled? In December 2022, a Netflix exec shed some surprising light on the decision-making process. You can read more about that by clicking here.

'Freeridge' (Photo: KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX) Premiered: February 2, 2023

Canceled: April 12, 2023 After being ordered in September 2021 as a spinoff of the hit young adult drama On My Block, Freeridge's lifespan on Netflix was extremely short-lived. The series debuted on Feb. 2, and even spent some time on the Top 10 TV Shows chart, before Netflix ultimately decided to cancel it after just a single season on April 12. A reason for the cancellation was not provided. Freeridge was a coming-of-age comedy that followed "sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives." It starred Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, and Peggy Blow, who played On My Block's Marisol, as Mariluna. Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, J.R. Villarreal, and Jean Paul San Pedro also starred, with Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons reprising their respective roles as Geny, Ruben, Dwayne, and Mrs. Turner from On My Block. prevnext

'Sex/Life' (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: June 25, 2021

Canceled: April 7, 2023 Just one month after it premiered its second season, the drama series Sex/Life was canceled. Created by Stacy Rukeyser and inspired by the novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, the series followed repressed mom of two Billie as she navigated a love triangle with her husband, Cooper Connelly, and her first great love Brad Simon. The series starred Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos. After Season 2 dropped on Marc 2, 2023, Deadline confirmed on April 7 that Sex/Life was canceled, a spokesperson telling the outlet that the second season "brought the series to a natural close, wrapping up the storylines for key characters whose relationships come to a happy conclusion." The cancellation news came just after star Sarah Shahi said during an appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, "I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show." The actress said the series "became a much different thing for me," adding that she "struggled with the material" of the season, which she called "gimmicky." prevnext

'Mo'- ending (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: August 24, 2022

Renewal/Cancellation: January 12, 2023 Mo joins the list on a bit of a happier note. While most of the titles on this list were canceled in surprised moves, Mo was renewed for a second and final season. The series from Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, is loosely based on Amer's own life as a Palestinian refugee living in Houston, Texas and follows the titular character as he seeks asylum and citizenship in the United States. Along with Amer, the series stars Farah Bsieso, Omar Elba, Teresa Ruiz, and Tobe Nwigwe. Debuting in August, Mo was a massive hit. The dramedy won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and an AFI Award for being one of the best programs of 2022. Per The Hollywood Reporter, "ending after two seasons is by design: The second installment will wrap up Palestinian refugee Mo Najjar's (co-creator and star Mo Amer) journey to gain asylum in Houston. prevnext

'The Chair' (Photo: ELIZA MORSE/NETFLIX) Premiered: August 20, 2022

Canceled: January 2023 Marking the first major title to come out of the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss overall deal and created by Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman, The Chair starred Killing Eve's Sandra Oh as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to become chair at the prestigious Pembroke University. As the first woman to chair the English department and as one of the few staff members of color at the university, Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as she tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department. Along with Oh, the comedy stars Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla. The series scored an 86% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was only in Netflix's global Top 10 for one week after its Aug. 20, 2021 release. Audiences watched 14.02 million hours in its first full week of release. By the following week, it disappeared. The Chair also disappeared from individual country Top 10s within 19 days. Although Netflix has not formally announced a cancellation for The Chair, Amanda Peet, who co-created the series with Annie Julia Wyman, confirmed at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour earlier this month that the streaming giant has opted not to move forward with a second season. Peet told reporters, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, "we weren't picked up." It had been reported in August 2022 that a Season 2 renewal was unlikely. prevnext

'Uncoupled' (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: July 19, 2022

Canceled: January 13, 2023 Jan. 13 proved to be a treacherous day for the Netflix streaming library. On the same day that Steele announced Dead End: Paranormal Park would not return for a third season, news arose that the Neil Patrick Harris-starring series Uncoupled was also canceled after just a single season. From Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family veteran Jeffrey Richman, the series starred Harris as Michael, a New York City real estate broker who seems to have the perfect life until his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, forcing Michael to confront two different nightmares – "losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City." Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte, and Stephanie Faracy also starred. While the series did manage to receive positive reviews, the 10-episode debut season holding a 73% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 75% audience score, it didn't have much of an impact on Netflix. Uncoupled only appeared on the Top 10 streaming chart for one week, debuting in the No. 6 spot, before disappearing from the chart. prevnext

'Dead End: Paranormal Park' (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: June 16, 2022

Canceled: January 13, 2023 Fans hoping to head back to Phoenix Parks for a third season of Dead End: Paranormal Park were left gutted when creator Hamish Steele confirmed in a Jan. 13 tweet that Dead End: Paranormal Park was canceled. The series originally permeired on June 16, 2022, with a second batch of 10 episodes arriving on Oct. 13. That season now acts as the final season for the series. The animated series, based on Steele's horror-comedy graphic novels DeadEndia and web short Dead End, follows the adventures of Barney, Norma and magical-talking-dog Pugsley, new employees at local theme park, Phoenix Parks. The trio face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches, and more. According to Steele, work on Season 3 was already underway when the cancellation news arrived, Steele revealing, "we did a writers room for Season 3. We have scripts and designs and outlines ready to go. It was always the plan to give these characters the proper ending they deserve. But sadly, the powers that be don't want any more." A reason for the cancellation is unclear. prevnext

'Inside Job' (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: October 22, 2021

Canceled: January 7, 2022 Amid a bit of a shakeup for Netflix's adult animation slate throughout 2022, Netflix continued the shakeups in 2023 when Inside Job was axed after just a single season. The hilarious animated series centered on Cognito, Inc., a shadow government organization that attempted to keep the truth from people in a world where every conspiracy theory is treated as true. The series was given a 20-episdoe first season order in April 2019, with former Netflix Head of Adult Animation saying at the time, "Shion represents the next generation of animation creators at Netflix and we are truly honored to be working with her on Inside Job. We can't wait for adult animation fans around the world to fall in love with her singular brand of comedy and characters." The debut season was split into two parts, with the 10-episode Part 1 dropping in October 2021 followed by the remaining episodes in November 2022. The series was a hit, and Netflix quickly ordered a second season in June 2022. However, on Jan. 7, writer Chase Mitchell confirmed in a series of since-deleted tweets that the show was canceled. Creator Shion Takeuchi later confirmed that "Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," meaning the streamer reversed its renewal decision. A reason for the reversal was not given. prevnext

'1899' (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: November 17, 2022

Canceled: January 2, 2023 The mystery sci-fi drama 1899 marked Netflix's first cancellation of the year. Created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the pair behind the hit German-language original Dark, the series followed a group of European emigrants traveling from the U.K. to New York City on a steamship, but their journey is plagued with a series of mysterious events. It starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Mathilde Aollivier, Jonas Bloquet, Rosalie Craig, and Maciej Musial. 1899 debuted as a Netflix original in November 2022 and with its riveting storyline that generated plenty of buzz online as viewers attempted to solve the show's many mysteries, it immediately jumped onto the Top 10 list. It reached No. 2 on Netflix's top 10 chart in its first week of availability and earned about 79.27 million hours of viewership in its first four days. Although Odar confirmed there was a multi-season plan for 1899, and despite its streaming success, Netflix canceled 1899 just two days into 2023. The streamer did not provide a reason for the cancellation. prevnext

Series ending, or expected to end, in 2023 In addition to the list of series that won't be moving forward due to cancellations, there are also several series that will cease to put out new episodes after the year ends. Below, find a list of all of the series with scheduled final season premiere dates in 2023, as well as those titles that are expected to release their final episodes this year. Firefly Lane – The first eight episodes of the 16-episode final season aired in December 2022. Season 3, Part 2, the final batch of episodes is slated to drop on Netflix on June 8, 2023. Manifest - A former NBC series, Manifest was saved for a fourth and final season by Netflix in August 2021. The first 10 episodes of the final season dropped in November 2022, with the remaining episodes expected to arrive sometime in 2023. An official premiere date has yet to be announced by the streamer. Never Have I Ever - Just months before dropping tis third season in August 2022, Netflix confirmed that this Mindy Kaling-created series would end with its fourth season. Although an end date hasn't yet been locked down, it is largely believed the final episodes will arrive sometime in summer 2023. The Umbrella Academy – This fan-favorite series is set to concluded with a six-episode final season. While Netflix hasn't yet announced a release date for the final episodes, it is believed that Season 4 will arrive in late 2023 or early 2024. prevnext