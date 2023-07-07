Netflix Cancels New Series After Just 1 Season

Netflix is pulling the plug on a new reality series after just a single season. Snowflake Mountain, which features spoiled young adults in need of a reality check, will not return for a second season on the streaming service. Deadline reports that Netflix canceled the show after it "failed to hit the heights of other unscripted series, such as Too Hot to Handle."

Season 1 of Snowflake Mountain premiered in 2022 and took a group of pampered young people into the wilderness of Britain's Lake District, stripping them all of their home comforts. The group had a chance to win a $50,000 prize.

The news of the cancellation will most likely not come as a surprise for those who watched the first season. The show premiered to subpar reviews, with Decider recommending fans "skip it" rather than stream it, and The Guardian going after the series for its "exhausting sheen of red state/blue state division," and even going so far as to call it "deliberately manipulative."

Snowflake Mountain was made by production company Naked, which is owned by Freemantle, which also owns Too Hot to Handle producer Talkback. Netflix UK unscripted commissioners Ben Kelly and Daisy Lilley announced the show in 2021 as part of efforts to increase reality output. They said Snowflake Mountain would offer something "truly original."

The news of Snowflake Mountain's cancellation comes after a slew of other Netflix decisions. Earlier this week, Netflix announced that its popular teen comedy series Sex Education would end after its upcoming fourth season. In a letter to fans, creator Laurie Nunn explained that as the writers began work on Season 4, "it became clear that this was the right time to graduate." Nunn shared, "Writing this feels bittersweet, as we've decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show," adding that deciding to end Sex Education after Season 4 "was not an easy decision to make."

That announcement also may not have surprised fans, as it was confirmed that multiple Sex Education cast members – including Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Rakhee Thakrar (Ms. Sands) and – would not be returning for Season 4.