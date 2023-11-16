Netflix Just Canceled 5 Shows at Once

As if Netflix hasn't canceled enough shows recently, the streamer just canceled a whopping five more. Deadline exclusively reports that the streaming giant has axed live-action shows Shadow and Bone and Glamorous, as well as adult animated comedies Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall. There were several factors in play for the cancellations, including the series' performance and costs. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes didn't help either, as delays were inevitable.

With shows missing their projected premieres for late 2024 and 2025, it makes scheduling difficult. Not to mention the fact that big gaps between seasons is not ideal, especially with freshman series. Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall all only had one season. Fantasy series Shadow and Bone, meanwhile, had two seasons under its belt, and with nearly two years between the seasons. More cancellations are expected as networks and streamers re-evaluate their plans and costs for the post-strike season.

Based on the novels by Leigh Bardugo and set in the Grishaverse, Shadow and Bone follows Alina Starkov, an orphan and cartographer of the Ravka nation's First Army who discovers she's a Grisha, one with special gifts. The first season adapts 2012's Shadow and Bone, while the second season adapts 2013's Siege and Storm and 2014's Ruin and Rising, with elements of 2016's Crooked Kingdom. Despite its popularity among fans of the books and growing franchise, fans have been worried about a cancellation. Sadly, their fears proved true.

Starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny, dramedy Glamorous centers on a young makeup enthusiast who is hired as an assistant to a beauty mogul. The series premiered in June with 10 episodes to make up the first season. It originated as a pilot for The CW before being moved to Netflix. Another big name attached to a canceled Netflix series, Matthew McConaughey, voiced the King of Rock n' Roll in Agent Elvis. Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, the animated spy adventure followed a fictionalized version of Elvis, who is a secret agent for the U.S. government. The series premiered in March and received a 65 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Farzar's cancellation comes over a year after the animated sci-fi series premiered in July 2022. It took place on the titular planet, where the son of a villainous czar has been placed in charge of the S.H.A..T. Squad. The crew have to leave their protective dome of their city to protect it from evil. The czar was voiced by the late Lance Reddick, who passed away earlier this year. Last but certainly not least, animated dark comedy Captain Fall premiered in July and included some pretty big voices on the cast, including Jason Ritter, Christopher Meloni, and Adam DeVine, among others. It followed a goofy, gullible sea captain who is hired to helm a high-end cruise ship. However, he soon becomes the perfect fall guy for a smuggling operation.

These cancellations are definitely a disappointment, especially following the strikes. As always, there's the possibility that they could be picked up elsewhere, but with the way cancellations and budget cuts are going, it's unlikely. The fact that more cancellations are on the way is not welcome news, but hopefully, next time, it's not as bad.