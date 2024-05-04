While Warner Bros. Discovery owns Netflix's rival Max, they still license off movie rights to Netflix for an extra influx of cash. Warner Bros. movies occupy most of the top 5 today on Netflix — excluding the returning Anyone But You and a random Matt Damon movie from Legendary/Universal Pictures. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Mortal Kombat' (2021) Official Synopsis: "MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all? " prevnext

4. 'Blended' Official Synopsis: "After a disastrous blind date, single parents Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and Jim (Adam Sandler) agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a fabulous family vacation with their kids, they are all stuck sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week. " prevnext

3. 'The Great Wall' Official Synopsis: "The Great Wall tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world's most iconic structure." prevnext

2. 'Anyone But You' Official Synopsis: "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple." prevnext