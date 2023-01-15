Neil Patrick Harris' 'Uncoupled' Canceled at Netflix

The Netflix comedy series Uncoupled has been canceled by Netflix after just one season, according to a report by Variety. Cancellations have become quite common at Netflix, but this one struck many fans as particularly surprising because it was led by sitcom veteran Neil Patrick Harris. There are 8 episodes of the show in total, all available to stream on Netflix now.

Uncoupled premiered on Netflix in July of 2022, so a decision on whether or not to renew it is long overdue. The show starred Harris as Michael Lawson, a New York City real estate agent in his late 40s just getting out of a 17-year-long relationship. It is about the trials and tribulations of an older man trying to get back into the dating scene and make connections with other gay men in the city. The show's humor often has a lot to do with how much the gay dating scene has changed in nearly two decades.

The show also starred Tuc Watson as Michael's recent ex, Colin, and Tisha Campbell as his business partner Suzanne. Marcia Gay Harden played a wealthy divorcee named Claire Lewis who was selling some expensive property through Michael and Suzanne, while the cast was rounded out by Michael's friends Billy (Emerson Brooks) and Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas.) The show was created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman.

The reason for the cancellation is unclear, as Netflix's criteria for success can change on a whim. The series debuted at number six on the Netflix Top 10 chart, and it received decent reviews. It has an average rating of 6.7 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus reading: "While Uncoupled struggles to integrate the comedic thrills of modern dating with its more serious concerns, the uneasy mixture makes for a surprisingly mature evolution of the Darren Star formula."

Harris has not commented publicly on the cancellation, though he seems to be preoccupied with his personal life these days. All of his most recent Instagram posts are about quality family time, including a recent visit to Broadway with his children. In real life, Harris is happily married to actor David Burtka. They share twin children – a son and a daughter conceived via surrogacy and born in October of 2010.

Fans are clearly disappointed in the cancellation of Uncoupled, but so far the calls for a reversal on social media have not reached a fever pitch. The first and only season of the show is available to stream now on Netflix.