Netflix Cancels Major Spinoff After Just 1 Season

Netflix has canceled its comedy series Freeridge after just one season. TVLine confirmed Wednesday that the streamer will not be moving forward with a second season of the On My Block spinoff, marking just the latest in a string of Netflix original series to get the ax after a freshman run.



A reason for the show's cancellation is unknown at this time. However, Netflix executive Peter Friedlander gave some insight into Netflix's cancellations when speaking to Variety in December, telling the outlet that cancellations are "not something that we take lightly." While Netflix has brought the axe down on several series that have ranked in the Top 10 – Freeridge spent some time in those rankings following its Feb. 2 debut – Friedlander said that "the Top 10 is a useful tool for people to find shows, discover shows, talk about shows and also helps you for viewing," but he clarified, "we always are looking at many variables, too. The Top 10 is just one variable in that."



Freeridge was a half-hour show that was a spinoff of fellow Netflix young adult series On My Block. The series was originally ordered to series back in September 2021 ahead of the fourth and final season of On My Block and premiered what would turn out to be its first and only season on Feb. 2. Per the show's official logline, the 8-episode, coming-of-age comedy follows "sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives."



The series starred Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Gloria, Bryana Salaz as Ines, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Cam, Ciara Riley Wilson as Demi, and Peggy Blow, who played On My Block's Marisol, as Mariluna. Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, J.R. Villarreal, and Jean Paul San Pedro also starred, with Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons reprising their respective roles as Geny, Ruben, Dwayne, and Mrs. Turner from On My Block.



Freeridge was co-created, executive produced, and showrun by Lauren Iungerich alongside co-creators and executive producers Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, and Jamie Dooner. Iungerich remains under an overall deal at Netflix. The first and only season of the series is available to stream on Netflix alongside all episodes of On My Block, which ran for four seasons from March 2018 to October 2021.