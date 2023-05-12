Netflix Cancels Another Promising Show After Just 1 Season

Not enough subscribers tuned into the debut season of the Netflix series Lockwood & Co., leaving the show to be axed after just one season. Based on Jonathan Stroud's novels of the same title, the supernatural detective series was developed by Joe Cornish under his Complete Fiction banner and debuted on Netflix at the top of this year. Variety reported on the show's cancellation. Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle, a teenage ghost hunter who teams up with Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) to form a ghost-busting agency that specializes in dealing with deadly ghouls.

Per the report, Netflix was pleased with the show, but the viewership wasn't strong enough to greenlight a second season. Despite such, Complete Fiction, which was founded by Cornish together with Edgar Wright, Nira Park, and Rachael Prior, will continue to work with Netflix. There are several other projects in the works.

Regarding the cancellation, Complete Fiction noted that working on Lockwood & Co. was "one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers" and thanked Netflix, Stroud, and the show's cast, crew, and fans.

The statement also reads in part: "Being trusted by the supremely talented Jonathan Stroud to adapt his outstanding series of books was an honour and a privilege. Working with him as closely as we did across the development, production, and release of Lockwood & Co has made him a friend, and part of the Complete Fiction family, for life…This might be the end of the line for the TV show, but the books live on, as do the friendships made. We encourage you to embrace both…So many people have watched and enjoyed the show globally, and that, at the end of the day, is why we do what we do. So keep watching great TV. Keep going to the movies. Keep taking chances on new things. Stay 'just reckless enough.'"