'Shadow and Bone' Author Reveals Fate of 'Six of Crows' Spinoff Following Netflix Cancellation

There's more bad news for Shadow and Bones fans. Following the series' cancellation at Netflix Wednesday, author Leigh Bardugo, whose Grishaverse-set book series the show was based on, confirmed that the previously planned Six of Crows spinoff has also been scrapped by the streamer.

"Friends, by now you've probably heard that there will be no Season 3 for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff," Bardugo wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "The news hit me hard. I'm heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I'm also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude."

Premiering in spring 2021, with Season 2 following in March of this year, Shadow and Bone was based on Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, which also include Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising, Six of Crows, Crooked Kingdom, King of Scars and Rule of Wolves. The series was a hit among fans of the novels, and in March 2023, Shadow and Bone Season 2 showrunner Eric Heisserer told Entertainment Weekly that a Six of Crows spinoff was in the works. The series would have adapted the Six of Crows/Crooked Kingdom novel duology and would focus on the titular Crows, a thieving crew, with the books primarily set in the city of Ketterdam. Heisserer said the show would "be its own little season of fun that our characters would get to be a part of."

Netflix's take on the Grishaverse, however, ultimately come to an end Wednesday when it was confirmed that the streamer would not be moving forward with a third season of the flagship series. Shadow and Bones was one of five series canceled on Nov. 15 along with the Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall-starring dramedy Glamorous and freshmen animated series Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall.

In her post, Bardugo went on to note that "most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience." However, she said she "is one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy. I am so grateful to our writers, our crew, and our extraordinary cast who are not just wildly talented, but genuinely good people." She continued by sharing a message of thanks for readers and fans of the show.

"Whether you found your way to the books first or discovered them through the show. "The Grishaverse is a better place because of you and I am so thankful for every tweet, post, comment, review, artwork, fic, tattoo, and cosplay that helped to make all of this possible," Bardugo said. "We're book people and that means we never stop imagining that magic can be made real. You are proof of that. Now, I'm going to go have a cry, and maybe a drink, and then see where the story takes us next."