Don’t worry, Peaches, the more than two-year wait for Ginny & Georgia Season 3 is almost over! After Season 1 dropped in 2021, followed by Season 2 in 2023, Netflix announced Thursday that the third season of its young adult drama will premiere on Thursday, June 5. It was previously confirmed that Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia had wrapped production in September.

Created by Sarah Lampert and showrun by Sarah Glinsk, Ginny & Georgia stars Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, a free-spirited mother who relocates with her two children – Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) – to an affluent Massachusetts town for a fresh start after her husband’s death. However, she soon learns she can never truly run from her past.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 3 is set to pick up following that bombshell Season 2 cliffhanger, which saw Georgia arrested during her wedding for the murder of Cynthia Fuller’s husband, “ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before,” according to the official Season 3 synopsis, per Variety.

“It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this,” it continues. “Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove – is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”

In addition to Howey, Gentry, and La Torraca, the series also stars Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, and Nathan Mitchell as Zion. Season 3 is set to add several newcomers, including Ty Doran as Wolfe, a guy in Ginny’s poetry class, and Noah Lamanna as Tris, a skateboarder who is a close friend of Marcus and Silver.

While fans still have a few months to wait until Season 3 hits screens, they can already loo ahead to Season 4. When Netflix announced that the series would be returning for a third season, the streamer revealed it’d picked Ginny & Georgia up for a two-season order, meaning Season 4 is also promised. Fans will likely have a decent wait until Season 4 debuts.

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 is set to drop on June 5.