'Resident Alien' Gets New TV Home Following Season 4 Renewal

Sci-fi comedy Resident Alien is coming back for more and is switching networks. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Alan Tudyk-led series has been renewed for a fourth season, which comes just over two months after the Season 3 finale. In addition to the renewal, Resident Alien will be moving from Syfy to USA Network. The hope is to bring the show to a wider audience, especially after the first two seasons dropped on Netflix earlier this year.

Also starring Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen, Resident Alien centers on an alien who crash lands on Earth in a small Colorado town. He is sent to wipe out humanity and takes on the identity of a vacationing physician. The series premiered in 2021, and the most recent third season averaged 3.3 million viewers. Overall, Resident Alien received a 97% approval rating and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the series hasn't done too bad the first three seasons, it's never too late to try to bring in more viewers especially after seeing the boost the first two seasons got thanks to Netflix. Resident Alien is definitely not the first series to switch networks, and it could be either a hit or a miss. However, since the series has already been doing well the first three seasons and continuing to do so on streaming, this could definitely be a good idea.

As of now, a premiere date and episode count for Resident Alien Season 4 have yet to be announced. It might still be a while until more information is released, but the wait will be worth it. It will be intriguing to see if Resident Alien changes at all since it will be moving to a new network. Since SyFy and USA Network are both under NBCUniversal, the changes, if any, shouldn't be too big. Fans should expect most of the series to stay the same.

Resident Alien's renewal is exciting, and with news coming out just a couple of months after the Season 3 finale, fans will no longer have to wonder about the show's future. The switch to USA Network shouldn't be too bad, but at least the series is coming back, which is better than the alternative.