‘The Bear’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed

Carmy Berzatto is back in the kitchen—and his return is a lot sooner than you think.

Today, FX and Hulu announced that season four of their hit drama The Bear will debut just over a month from now on June 25.

All ten episodes of The Bear season four will be released at once, as FX and Hulu have done with every season prior.

Seasons three and four of The Bear were filmed back to back in February 2024. Season three premiered on June 26 last year, meaning the wait between both seasons was almost one year exactly.

The official synopsis of season four from FX is as follows: “Season four of FX’s The Bear finds Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better—it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

The third season of The Bear received positive reviews, although not immense critical acclaim like the previous two seasons. After season three’s release, critics and fans thought the series had lost its grasp on what previously made it special and focused too hard on celebrity cameos, with real-life Michelin-star chefs like Rene Redzepi, Thomas Keller and Grant Achantz making appearances as themselves throughout the season.

Season 2 of The Bear, for context, was the winningest TV season of all time at the Emmys—with 11 wins and 23 nominations at the 2024 ceremony. It broke the record for ‘most Emmy nominations for a comedy series’ that was previously set by 30 Rock.

There is currently no word from series creator Christopher Storer on if this will be the final season of The Bear, as many have speculated.

Season four of The Bear will be available to binge in one sitting on Hulu starting June 25.