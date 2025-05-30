Nearly 1,000 Titles Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in June 2025

Temperatures aren’t the only things rising as we inch closer to summer – the number of streaming titles is growing, too!

With a new month and the start of summer just around the corner, the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are planning to make a splash with summer entertainment, releasing their full lists of TV series, movies, and originals hitting their platforms in June 2025.

Summer entertainment will be in full swing next month as some of the hottest streaming titles make their returns, including the third and final season of Netflix’s hit South Korean drama Squid Game and Season 4 of FX’s Jeremy Allen White-starring dramedy The Bear, which streams on Hulu. Other returning series include FUBAR Season 2 and Ginny & Georgia Season 3 at Netflix, The Gilded Age Season 3 at Max (soon to revert to HBO Max), and Phineas and Ferb Season 5 at Disney+.

Audiences can also expect to see the blockbuster game-to-film adaptation A Minecraft Movie popping up in the Max library (date TBD), while Dan Trachtenberg’s animated anthology Killer of Killers will debut on Hulu.

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in June 2025. (Note: Prime Video has not released its June list of content. This story will be updated when Prime’s list releases).

June 1

NETFLIX

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

MAX

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Backtrack (2016)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)

Black Patch (1957)

Blues in the Night (1941)

Casino (1995)

Fight Club (1999)

Gentleman Jim (1942)

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

Igor (2008)

Illegal (1955)

In the Good Old Summertime (1949)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer (1942)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

My Scientology Movie (2017)

Numbered Men (1930)

One Foot in Heaven (1941)

Parasite (2019)

Presenting Lily Mars (1943)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies (2009)

Reign of the Supermen (2019)

Serenade (1956)

Silver River (1948)

Spaceballs (1987)

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band (1940)

Summer Stock (1950)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman: Red Son (2020)

Superman: Unbound (2013)

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)

Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)

The Death of Superman (2018)

The Fighting 69th (1940)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

The Match King (1932)

The Mayor of Hell (1933)

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits (1935)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

The Sea Chase (1955)

The Sea Hawk (1940)

The Sunlit Night (2019)

The Verdict (1946)

They Made Me a Criminal (1939)

This Side of the Law (1950)

Three Faces East (1930)

Three Strangers (1946)

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West (1952)

Words and Music (1948)

You’ll Find Out (1940)

Ziegfeld Follies (1946)

HULU

Adam

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy’s Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin’ All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let’s Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We’re The Millers

Working Girl

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

PEACOCK

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)

June 2

MAX

BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)

PEACOCK

Bros

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)

June 3

NETFLIX

Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bullet Train (2022)

Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)

HULU

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere

So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Presence (2025)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek

June 4

NETFLIX

Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)

Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)

DISNEY+

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

HULU

The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5

PEACOCK

The Blackening

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Rams

APPLE TV+

Stick

June 5

NETFLIX

Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)

HULU

National Anthem (2023)

PEACOCK

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Night Swim

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original

June 6

NETFLIX

K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM

The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

Parthenope (A24)

DISNEY+

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 Episodes

HULU

Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1

Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Shallow Hal

The Ringer

June 7

NETFLIX

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

HULU

Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 12

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 8

DISNEY+

Ocean with David Attenborough – Premiere

HULU

Scream (2022)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 9

NETFLIX

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Beyblade X: Season 1B

PEACOCK

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Ticket to Paradise

June 10

NETFLIX

Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)

HULU

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries

And Then We Danced

Clifford the Big Red Dog

PEACOCK

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)

June 11

NETFLIX

Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)

HULU

The Snake: Series Premiere

Gran Turismo (2023)

PEACOCK

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.

High Ground

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

NFL Explained

June 12

NETFLIX

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

Plane

FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)

HULU

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

PEACOCK

Drive-Away Dolls

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)

June 13

NETFLIX

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Cleaner (2025)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Super Sara (Max Original)

Toad & Friends, Season 1B

HULU

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere

Absolution

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)

Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

APPLE TV+

Echo Valley

June 14

NETFLIX

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

HULU

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33

I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 15

PEACOCK

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws III

Jaws The Revenge

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 16

NETFLIX

The Last Witch Hunter

MAX

Hero Ball, Season 3B

HULU

My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)

Black Christmas (2019)

PEACOCK

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 17

NETFLIX

Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)

Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)

DISNEY+

SALLY – Premiere

HULU

SALLY (2025)

Skincare

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 18

NETFLIX

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

APPLE TV+

The Buccaneers Season 2

June 19

NETFLIX

The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)

HULU

The Quiet Ones

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Migration

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)

June 20

NETFLIX

KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

DISNEY+

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – Premiere

HULU

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B

Out Come the Wolves

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 21

MAX

The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)

The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 22

NETFLIX

The Intern

MAX

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 23

MAX

Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)

HULU

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere

Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 24

NETFLIX

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Enigma (HBO Original)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)

The Invitation (2022)

DISNEY+

Ironheart – Three Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

HULU

Survive (2024)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)

June 25

NETFLIX

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)

HULU

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4

June 26

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 27

NETFLIX

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)

Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)

HULU

F*ck Marry Kill

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

APPLE TV+

F1

Smoke

June 28

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 29

MAX

#Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)

Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)

HULU

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28

PEACOCK

Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 30

MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)

Truck U, Season 21

HULU

Boonie Bears: Time Twist

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5

The Actor

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)