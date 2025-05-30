Nearly 1,000 Titles Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in June 2025

Temperatures aren’t the only things rising as we inch closer to summer – the number of streaming titles is growing, too!
With a new month and the start of summer just around the corner, the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock – are planning to make a splash with summer entertainment, releasing their full lists of TV series, movies, and originals hitting their platforms in June 2025.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Summer entertainment will be in full swing next month as some of the hottest streaming titles make their returns, including the third and final season of Netflix’s hit South Korean drama Squid Game and Season 4 of FX’s Jeremy Allen White-starring dramedy The Bear, which streams on Hulu. Other returning series include FUBAR Season 2 and Ginny & Georgia Season 3 at Netflix, The Gilded Age Season 3 at Max (soon to revert to HBO Max), and Phineas and Ferb Season 5 at Disney+.
Audiences can also expect to see the blockbuster game-to-film adaptation A Minecraft Movie popping up in the Max library (date TBD), while Dan Trachtenberg’s animated anthology Killer of Killers will debut on Hulu.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in June 2025. (Note: Prime Video has not released its June list of content. This story will be updated when Prime’s list releases).
June 1
NETFLIX
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
MAX
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Perfect Getaway (2009)
Backtrack (2016)
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (2022)
Black Patch (1957)
Blues in the Night (1941)
Casino (1995)
Fight Club (1999)
Gentleman Jim (1942)
Hellboy (2004)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Igor (2008)
Illegal (1955)
In the Good Old Summertime (1949)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Kid Glove Killer (1942)
Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
My Scientology Movie (2017)
Numbered Men (1930)
One Foot in Heaven (1941)
Parasite (2019)
Presenting Lily Mars (1943)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Public Enemies (2009)
Reign of the Supermen (2019)
Serenade (1956)
Silver River (1948)
Spaceballs (1987)
Split (2017)
Strike Up the Band (1940)
Summer Stock (1950)
Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)
Superman: Red Son (2020)
Superman: Unbound (2013)
Superman/Batman: Public Enemies (2009)
Thank Your Lucky Stars (1943)
The Death of Superman (2018)
The Fighting 69th (1940)
The Harvey Girls (1946)
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)
The Match King (1932)
The Mayor of Hell (1933)
The Mortician (HBO Original)
The Nitwits (1935)
The Prince and the Pauper (1937)
The Sea Chase (1955)
The Sea Hawk (1940)
The Sunlit Night (2019)
The Verdict (1946)
They Made Me a Criminal (1939)
This Side of the Law (1950)
Three Faces East (1930)
Three Strangers (1946)
Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)
Wagons West (1952)
Words and Music (1948)
You’ll Find Out (1940)
Ziegfeld Follies (1946)
HULU
Adam
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Betsy’s Wedding
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big Eden
Big Fish
The Big Hit
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Jasmine
Boy Meets Girl
Breakin’ All the Rules
The Bronze
Bubble Boy
Bugsy
Cedar Rapids
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
Cold Pursuit
Cyrus
Daddy Day Care
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Edge of Tomorrow
Elena Undone
Freddy Got Fingered
The Girl Next Door
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happy Gilmore
The Heat
Hitchcock
Hurricane Bianca
Idiocracy
Independence Day
The Joy Luck Club
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda 3
Let’s Be Cops
Loving Annabelle
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Mamma Mia!
The Mask
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Mirrors
The Namesake
A Perfect Ending
Pineapple Express
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
Prometheus
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
Sordid Lives
28 Weeks Later
The War of the Roses
We’re The Millers
Working Girl
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
PEACOCK
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
June 2
MAX
BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Bros
NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
June 3
NETFLIX
Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bullet Train (2022)
Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)
HULU
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere
So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
Presence (2025)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek
June 4
NETFLIX
Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)
Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)
DISNEY+
Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)
HULU
The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
The Blackening
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Rams
APPLE TV+
Stick
June 5
NETFLIX
Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)
Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
National Anthem (2023)
PEACOCK
DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Night Swim
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original
June 6
NETFLIX
K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM
The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)
Parthenope (A24)
DISNEY+
Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 Episodes
HULU
Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1
Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
Hot Shots!
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Shallow Hal
The Ringer
June 7
NETFLIX
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
HULU
Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1
I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3
Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12
Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1
Sister Wives: Complete Season 12
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 8
DISNEY+
Ocean with David Attenborough – Premiere
HULU
Scream (2022)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 9
NETFLIX
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
Beyblade X: Season 1B
PEACOCK
How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
Ticket to Paradise
June 10
NETFLIX
Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)
HULU
Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries
And Then We Danced
Clifford the Big Red Dog
PEACOCK
The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
June 11
NETFLIX
Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)
HULU
The Snake: Series Premiere
Gran Turismo (2023)
PEACOCK
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.
High Ground
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)
NFL Explained
June 12
NETFLIX
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
Plane
FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)
HULU
The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere
PEACOCK
Drive-Away Dolls
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)
June 13
NETFLIX
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Cleaner (2025)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
Super Sara (Max Original)
Toad & Friends, Season 1B
HULU
Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere
Absolution
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)
Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
APPLE TV+
Echo Valley
June 14
NETFLIX
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
HULU
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5
90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33
I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 15
PEACOCK
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws III
Jaws The Revenge
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 16
NETFLIX
The Last Witch Hunter
MAX
Hero Ball, Season 3B
HULU
My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)
Black Christmas (2019)
PEACOCK
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 17
NETFLIX
Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)
Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
SALLY – Premiere
HULU
SALLY (2025)
Skincare
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 18
NETFLIX
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
APPLE TV+
The Buccaneers Season 2
June 19
NETFLIX
The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)
HULU
The Quiet Ones
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Migration
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)
June 20
NETFLIX
KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY
Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)
DISNEY+
Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – Premiere
HULU
The Bravest Knight: Season 2B
Out Come the Wolves
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 21
MAX
The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)
The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 22
NETFLIX
The Intern
MAX
The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 23
MAX
Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)
HULU
Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere
Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 24
NETFLIX
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Enigma (HBO Original)
Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)
The Invitation (2022)
DISNEY+
Ironheart – Three Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
HULU
Survive (2024)
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
June 25
NETFLIX
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)
HULU
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4
June 26
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 27
NETFLIX
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)
My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)
Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (2025)
HULU
F*ck Marry Kill
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
APPLE TV+
F1
Smoke
June 28
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 29
MAX
#Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)
Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)
HULU
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28
PEACOCK
Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
June 30
MAX
90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)
Truck U, Season 21
HULU
Boonie Bears: Time Twist
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5
The Actor
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)