‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Will Premiere in 3 Parts, and Netflix Just Revealed When

Stranger Things is finally coming to an end, but you’ll have to wait quite a while.

Netflix announced today that the final season of the sci-fi series will release this holiday season in three parts.

The first four episodes will release the day before Thanksgiving, the next three episodes will release on Christmas, and the finale will release on New Year’s Eve. All three batches will drop at 8 PM EST. Previously, the creators of the series teased that most of the episodes will be film-length and that the season will feel “like eight blockbuster movies.”

Fans have experienced a lengthy wait for the last few seasons of Stranger Things, which began all the way back in summer 2016.

The final season will see Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends take on the series’ villain—the Dungeons & Dragons character Vecna, mysteriously brought to our world—one final time. All of the series’ regulars will be returning for the long-awaited finale.

Netflix’s official synopsis of the final season is as follows: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”