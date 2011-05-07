Kat Dennings on If She'd Return for Another 'Thor' Movie or Jimmy Woo Team-up After 'WandaVision' (Exclusive)

✖

Marvel fans were pleasantly surprised when Kat Dennings was cast in WandaVision, reprising her role as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. The popular Marvel series became one of the most talked-about shows on Disney+ and stars Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Paul Bettany (Vision) and Kathryn Hahn (Agatha). During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Dennings noted how excited she was to be asked to hop on board the project.

"I was very surprised and excited," the actress said when asked if she was shocked that the MCU pulled her into the Marvel story. "At first, I just knew they wanted to bring Darcy back. When I heard it was for WandaVision, I was very intrigued. It's such a unique project — I think the audience really appreciated the specialness of the show."

Darcy was introduced in the Thor films after the former political science student turned scientist came into contact with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) upon his arrival to Earth. The 35-year-old's character — alongside Natalie Portman's Jane Foster and Stellan Skarsgård's Erik Selvig — helped Thor emerge successful in his clashes in both movies. Being brought into the WandVision story was not something she or fans expected, but it was certainly interesting.

Hemsworth and Portman are currently busy filming the fourth installment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder. As of now, it's not believed that Dennings will return for the film. However, she did admit she's down for anything Marvel going forward. "I'm ALWAYS up for anything Marvel asks of me!" she gushed when asked if she would be up for another Thor movie.

She's also open to another MCU project fans have been asking for since WandaVision's season wrapped. Marvel fans are hoping Darcy and FBI agent Jimmy Woo (played by Randall Park) will reunite one day for their own spinoff. Dennings loves the idea, but it's all up to the minds at Marvel Studios to make it a reality. "It's always up to the powers that be," Dennings said. "I think they took notice of all the comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!"

In the meantime, Dennings is keeping busy with a number of projects, including her recent partnership with Royal Canin for their "Take Your Cat to the Vet Day" initiative coming up on Aug. 22. "I absolutely love cats and I always have! My cat, Millie, has been such an important part of my life ever sine I adopted her. She's also been my rock during the pandemic. We've spent so much time together and it really cemented that I want to continue making her health a priority," she said on why she wanted to partner with the pet food brand. "Half of cats in the United States don't receive regular veterinary care. Which, if you've ever been around cats, you know that they don't always show when they're sick or need help, and you may not notice signs that could lead to bigger health concerns." Pet lovers can visit www.royalcanin.com/cathealth to pledge to take their furry friends to the vet.