Hulu Cancels Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Dollface, the Hulu comedy starring Kat Dennings and Brenda Song, was canceled on Tuesday. The show debuted in November 2019 and was heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as Season 2 was not released until February. Season 2 introduced several new characters, but it was not enough to drive interest in the show or keep it from earning mixed reviews.

Dennings starred as Jules Whiley, a web designer who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend at the start of the series. Instead of rushing back into the dating pool, she decides to rekindle the female friendships she left behind while in a relationship. Song played Jules' best friend, Madison Maxwell, while Shay Mitchell played Jules' college friend Stella Cole. Esther Povitsky played Izzy, Jules' co-worker, and friend. Jordan Weiss created the series and wrote a majority of the episodes. TVLine first reported Dollface's cancelation.

In Season 2, the four main friends were "post-pandemic, post-heartbreak." Several new characters were introduced, including Liv, a queer bar owner played by Lilly Sing. Liv wanted to establish a business and relationship with Stella. Jason Blair (Good Trouble) joined the cast as Izzy's new love interest, while Corinne Foxx played the daughter of a music industry executive who becomes friends with Madison. Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) played a new love interest for Jules and Jennifer Grey played Jules' mother Sharon.

In an interview with Collider after Season 2 was released, Dennings said she hoped to work with the cast again, but she tried not to think too far ahead. "I'm superstitious. I always assume one and done, for everything," the Thor actress said. "I don't think I decorated my dressing room at 2 Broke Girls until season five. I always assumed I just had to have my bag packed. I don't really think about it. But of course, that would be incredible and there are all sorts of dream scenarios I'd love to see."

Dennings was also "extremely hands-on and involved" in the writing and direction of Dollface. "I wanted to really make sure that this was gonna be great, as my first big executive producing a thing that I was doing," she told Collider. "I wanted to do the best job that I could, mainly finding the best actors for the roles, which of course everybody was involved in, but I'm so proud of being able to do that. As an actor, casting is terrifying. I'm really proud of how everybody came together."