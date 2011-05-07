Andrew WK and 'Thor' Star Kat Dennings Announce Engagement With Sparkly Ring Photo

✖

Party rock legend Andrew W.K. and Thor actress Kat Dennings have seemingly revealed their engagement. In a Thursday morning post on Instagram, W.K. shared photos of the pair together, with Dennings sporting a big, beautiful ring. In another photo, Dennings is showing off the rock with her hand over her face, and in the final photo, the pair are locked in a sweet kiss. Over on her own Instagram page, Dennings shared the photos as ell, captioning her post, "Don't mind if I do."

The pair only recently went public with their relationship, though it is unknown exactly how longs they've been dating. In a May 6 press release announcing his new album, God is Partying, W.K. also revealed his relationship with the former 2 Broke Girls actress. "Andrew W.K. has recently begun dating actor Kat Dennings," the press release explained, per Exclaim. "The two met earlier this year in Los Angeles." The press release also noted the status of W.K.'s relationship with "his ex-wife, Cherie Lily," stating that they "began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANDREW W.K. (@andrewwk)

W.K. and Lily married in 2008. She had worked as a hype-woman with his band since 2006. The pair said their "I do's" at at Santos Party House, a nightclub in Chinatown that the rocker co-owned. The wedding was said to be a traditional Persian ceremony. It was reported by GQ in 2014 that W.K. has children of his own, but chooses to keep them out of the public eye to respect their privacy. It is unclear if he shares the children with Lily or if they are from a separate relationship.

Dennings has always kept her dating life very private but, prior to her relationship with W.K., she dated singer Josh Groban for two years. The pair reportedly officially began dating in 2014 and ended things in 2016. She also reported to have dated actors Nick Zano, Tom Hiddleston, Ryan Gosling, and Matthew Gray Gubler in the past, though some of these are merely unconfirmed rumors.

Now that Dennings and W.K. have found love and romance with one another, many of their friends and followers are showering them with support. Supermodel Tess Holliday commented on Dennings' post, "Can’t wait to be a bridesmaid." Atreyu vocalist Brandon Saller congratulated W.K., joking, "[You're] like heavy metal Dracula. It rips. Congrats on the [nuptials]."