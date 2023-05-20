Disney+ Was Set to Remove Major LGBTQ Documentary Just Days Ahead of Pride Month, But Fans Stepped In

Last week news outlets announced a slew of titles being removed from Disney+, but after pointed fan outcry, that list is being revised. According to a report by Deadline, that includes the documentary Howard – a movie about songwriter Howard Ashman. Fans on social media were furious that this movie would be dropped right on the cusp of LBGTQ+ pride month.

The list of titles leaving Disney+ was first reported by Canal+ last week and corroborated by various other sources. At the time, it included Howard, but now sources at the company say that list was released prematurely. A representative for Disney+ said: "The list of titles coming off of Hulu and Disney+ next week is still being finalized." Streamers often remove material from their catalogs and add new content in on a monthly basis, though this list was particularly shocking as it dropped some relatively new content created in-house at Disney, meaning that licensing should not have been an issue.

That included Howard, a documentary about the lyricist who wrote the lyrics for many of the most beloved Disney musicals including The Little Mermaid, and now the upcoming live-action reboot. The movie is about Ashman's work but also provides some perspective on his life as a gay man in the 20th century. Ashman kept his sexuality and his two relationships a secret, and he passed away in 1991 of AIDS. He was just 40 years old. Many fans were floored by this story when the documentary first came out in 2018, and they believe it is an important narrative to keep in mind during LGBTQ+ pride month in June.

That is just one reason its reported removal perplexed fans. Many also found it strange that Howard would be taken off the streaming site this close to the release of The Little Mermaid – a reboot of the animated film with a mixture of live-action actors and CGI animation. Ashman's songs will still be used in this movie and many fans thought it would be a natural companion to keep available during this time. Some even speculated that there was a sinister agenda to its removal.

The outrage is over more than representation and symbolism. Many fans made reference to Disney's heavy investment in the state of Florida and its ongoing legal and publicity battle with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fans argue that Disney is not overt enough in its support for LBGTQ+ staff and customers at its Florida based theme parks. With real-life issues like that looming on the horizon, representational questions take on even more significance.

Howard was produced by Stone Circle Pictures but distributed by Disney+ from the beginning, so the company has a strong stake in the movie. However, some fans and commenters are discussing whether distributers are incentivized to continue hosting streaming content for long periods of time in today's market. For now, you can stream Howard on Disney+ and there is no official word of it leaving.