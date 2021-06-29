'The Neighborhood' Star Beth Behrs Speaks out Over '2 Broke Girls' Co-Star Kat Dennings' Engagement (Exclusive)

✖

2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings recently got engaged to Andrew W.K. and her former co-star Beth Behrs couldn't be happier. Dennings announced the exciting news via social media on May 13 and while fans gushed over the post, Behrs was absolutely ecstatic. During an exclusive with PopCulture.com, the 35-year-old couldn't help but express her enthusiasm for Dennings and though the two have yet to celebrate in person, she is "so happy for her."

"Yeas of course!" Behrs said when asked if the two still keep in touch. "Because of the pandemic, we haven't actually gotten to celebrate in person yet. [But] I'm so happy, and I mean this pandemic, man, it just shows you what's really important in life. Love and family and all the things, so I'm so happy for her." Behrs, who loves to garden, went on to note how Dennings actually gives her a lot of gardening tips, which comes in handy when it looking to hone her green thumb skills. "She mostly has been recently giving me gardening tips because she's much better at gardening than I am," the actress said.

After Behrs and Dennings starred alongside each other for six successful seasons, Dennings went on to show her skills in the fan-favorite, WandaVision. Although Behrs hasn't seen the series yet, she did admit that it's on her list and she is very much a Marvel and DC fan. "I have to admit, I have not watched WandaVision yet," she confessed, admitting like so many, she has a "list" of must-binge items. "I've been very into unscripted recently in the pandemic. I don't know why. I've just been really into documentaries on Netflix, and stuff like that. But I have so many friends on television shows that I have not watched yet, so I have a watch list! But of course, I'm into Marvel and DC and all of that and I know the gist of most of it from Kat and from other people. So, I know it's amazing."

In the meantime, Behrs is gearing up to start filming Season 4 of The Neighborhood. After fans were left with their jaws on the floor following some major baby news, the actress is really looking forward to what's to come. Before she starts that though, she recently partnered with Woodbridge Wines for their "Celebratory Firsts Program and Kit." The partnership worked out perfectly now that the company is the "official wine of Major League Baseball" as the Pennsylvania native happens to be a huge Baltimore Orioles fan. "[I'm a] huge baseball fan; two of my favorite things, baseball and wine [...]," she said. "I'm also curating for them this really cool swag giveaway around Major League Baseball teams and wine accessories." Fans can partake in the fun by visiting Woodbridge Wines.