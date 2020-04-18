CBS All Access: 'NCIS' and 6 Other Shows to Catch up on During Quarantine

Many Americans, and many around the world, are currently under self-quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Considering that many are staying indoors during this crisis, individuals are trying to find ways in which to pass the time. Of course, one of the tried and true pastimes that people have been turning to is television. For those who are looking for an extensive amount of streaming options during this time, one only needs to turn to CBS All Access. Not only can you catch up on shows that have aired on CBS via CBS All Access, but there are also shows exclusively on the service that you can check out.

CBS All Access is CBS' official streaming service that showcases all of the network's programming. The service begins at $5.99 per month (with limited commercials), but there are ways that you can check it out for free. CBS All Access typically grants a free trial for new users. However, amidst this coronavirus crisis, the service recently announced that it would be free for users, many of whom are stuck at home self-isolating. The news was announced on March 24 by Sir Patrick Stewart and entailed that you can use the code "GIFT" in order to get a free month of CBS All Access.

So, if you're looking for some new things to watch during the quarantine, CBS All Access provides you with some great options. What exactly can you watch on the streaming service? From NCIS to Survivor, there's something for everyone.