Coronavirus: COVID-19 Officially Deemed 'Pandemic' by World Health Organization

The World Health Organization has announced that coronavirus, also known as covid-19, is officially deemed a pandemic. The WHO revealed the news on Wednesday the organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying, "This is the first pandemic caused by coronavirus." The virus was first noticed in China, back in January, and since then it has reached eight countries. NPR reports that it has infected more than 120,000 people. Notably, in Italy, coronavirus has caused 630 deaths.

Photo Credit: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images