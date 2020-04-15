Netflix Movies: 7 Adorable Dog Movies to Stream and Distract Yourself While Quarantined

As the social distancing guidelines currently set to remain in effect across the U.S. through April, streaming services have been a crucial part of encouraging people to stay home in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. From extended free trials to hundreds of hours of free content, it seems there are more choices than ever when it comes to what to watch.

Although there are times when all someone wants to do is unwind and watch a canine steal the show. Fortunately, Netflix offers plenty of choices for those that are looking for the warm-hearted comfort that comes with watching a movie that allows its four-legged protagonists to take center stage. From live-action adventures to over-the-top animated romps, to eye-opening documentaries, there's no shortage of dog content.

For those who aren't already subscribers, Netflix happens to be one of the streaming services that's currently offering a 30-day free trial, which is just another reason to stay home and make the most of the quarantine. While the streamer also offers a number of series on the role canines play in our lives, including Dogs and The Healing Powers of Dude, here's a rundown of the best dog-centric movies available to stream on Netflix right now.