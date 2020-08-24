WWE: Watch Vince McMahon Dive off Platform to Show Rob Gronkowski How to Take Bump at WrestleMania

✖

Vince McMahon might be 74 years old, but he's not showing any signs of it. In a clip from the WWE Network documentary WWE 24: WrestleMania: The Show Must Go On, McMahon is seen jumping off of a platform during show rehearsals. The spot was for NFL star Rob Gronkowski who was hosting WrestleMania. He was going to do the jump in order to win the 24/7 Championship.

In the clip, Kevin Owens said McMahon had to show Gronk how to do the jump as he seemed a little unsure about it. Drew McIntyre explains that WWE chairman won't ask anyone to do something that he's not willing to do himself. The clip shows McMahon jumps off the platform with no hesitation. Gronk then does the jump, and at the end of the clip, the two are seen laughing as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end seems ready for the show.

As WWE fans saw while watching WrestleMania, Gronk was able to jump off the platform and win the title. Gronkowski held on to the 24/7 Championship for two months until R-Truth came to his house with a referee and pinned him. At the time, Gronkowski was getting ready for the 2020 season as he was traded to from the New England Patriots to the Buccaneers after coming out of retirement. Gronk signed a contract with WWE earlier in the year and was set to make a few more appearances including SummerSlam. But when he made the decision to return to the NFL, that's when he decided to part ways with WWE. However, Gronk was hoping to hold on to the title during the season so he could lose it to head coach Bruce Arians.

"Imagine coming out of the meeting room, I'm like looking to my left down the hallway … looking to my right to make sure no one is out of the meetings yet, and then all of a sudden … Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow and takes me out and pins me and becomes the 24/7 champ," Gronk said. "That would be legendary. That would be an honor to lose to him."

What McMahon did during rehearsals isn't anything new. Despite not being a "WWE Superstar," McMahon can mix it up in the ring. He was WWF Champion and ECW Champion at one point in his career. McMahon also won the Royal Rumble match in 1999.