Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Close to Signing Deal With WWE

It looks like Rob Gronkowski is making his way to the WWE. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and the FS1 show WWE Backstage, Gronk is close to signing a deal with the pro wrestling company. Satin said both parties are in “deep talks” and they a “close to finalizing a deal.”

“While the capacity in which he’ll be used is unclear at this time, I’m told Gronk could be making an appearance in WWE as early as March 20 on Friday Night SmackDown in New Orleans,” Satin said on WWE Backstage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This wouldn’t be the first time Rob has brushed paths with WWE. As you recall, Gronk made an appearance at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 and helped Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since then, he’s talked about wanting to do more with the company at some point. And most recently, he was photographed hanging out with Triple H during Super Bowl weekend.”

Back in August Gronkowski said he was interested in competing in a match in the future, but he doesn’t see himself being a full-time wrestler.

“With wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for,” Gronkowski said per ESPN. “And that’s to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there — like in a Royal Rumble — go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I’m not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.

If Gronkowski does appear on Friday Night SmackDown on March 20. Could this mean he will also make an appearance at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay April 5? With WrestleMania being WWE’s biggest event of the year, it would make sense for Gronk to be there. It’s unlikely he will compete in a match, but he could get his hands dirty with a WWE superstar or two.

Gronkowski was a member of the New England Patriots from 2010-2018. He helped the team win three Super Bowls and he was named to the Pro Bowl five times. Gronk was recently named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.