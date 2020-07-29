WWE Updates Rey Mysterio's Health After He 'Lost' His Eye

✖

WWE just revealed some good news on Rey Mysterio. After "losing his eye" at Extreme Rules over a week ago, WWE gave an update on Mysterio's health and his possible return to the ring. As of now, Mysterio's return date has not been set, but it looks like he will not lose his vision.

"WWE Digital has learned that Rey Mysterio's vision is improving slowly each day and that his optic nerve is intact, completely secured and back in its socket," WWE said in a statement. "A timeline for Mysterio’s return to the ring is unknown at this time." At Extreme Rules, Mysterio lost the Seth Rollins in an Eye for an Eye match. Rollins drove Mysterio's eye in the steel ring steps, which led to it coming out. Mysterio was then rushed to the back and then to the local medical facility.

Later in Extreme Rules, WWE's Charly Caruso gave an update on Mysterio and said he "was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there’s a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision."

The latest update could mean WWE is still working out contract negotiations with Mysterio, who was working without a contract. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingNews.co), Mysterio has not signed a contract as of Monday. He recently met with Vince McMahon at WWE Headquarters in Connecticut. Mysterio was looking to get a raise, but McMahon is not willing to pay him more on a new contract because the company has been cutting costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been noted that WWE is not giving talent raises despite gaining a ton of revenue in 2020.

Mysterio is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He joined the company in 2002 and left in 2015 before coming back in 2018. In his WWE career, Mysterio has won the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Cruiserweight Championship three times and the Intercontinental Championship twice just to name a few. Mysterio is also the 21st Triple Crown and Grand Slam champion in WWE history.