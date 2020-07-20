WWE 'Extreme Rules': Seth Rollins Pukes After Gruesome 'Eye for an Eye' Match Following Rey Mysterio Losing Eye

✖

Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in an "Eye for an Eye" match at WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday. Rollins drove Mysterio into the steel steps on the ring, which led to him losing his eye. And when Rollins saw what happened with Mysterio, he began to vomit before Mysterio was rushed to the back by officials and his son Dominick.

It was one of the bizarre matches and endings in recent WWE history. And while getting an eye taken out disturbed fans, what was more disturbing was seeing Rollins puking as it was made visible on the floor. Rollins might be happy he kept his eye, but based on his reaction, it looks like he will never the same. Later that night, WWE gave an update on Mysterio's health.

"Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation.," WWE.com wrote. It went on to say medical experts are "optimistic" that if the optic nerve is not severed and "there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head," Mysterio will be able to keep his vision.

All of this is part of the story, but it does look like Mysterio will be out of action for a while. There have been reports of Mysterio working in WWE without a contract as it recently expired. WWE and Mysterio have been talking about a new deal, but nothing has been finalized. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Mysterio will likely sign a new contract, and if that happens, Mysterio can resume his feud with Rollins.

"He has not signed," Meltzer stated. "My gut is still that he will but it has not happened yet. That finish was because he had not signed…The reason that they gave the open-ended thing that 'we may save his eye' is in case he does sign. That's their out." If that happens, it's likely Mysterio will face Rollins at SummerSlam on Aug. 23, which will be held at the WWE Performance Center. It's also likely Rollins will talk about Mysterio and the match on Raw Monday night.