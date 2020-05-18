Rey Mysterio's Future With WWE Still up in the Air

✖

Rey Mysterio's future with WWE remains a big question mark as the company moves forward with shows during the coronavirus pandemic. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer talked about Mysterio's future with the company in this week's newsletter and believes Mysterio will sign a new contract when it's all said and done. He is currently on an 18-month contract, and Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Mysterio is on his way out once his contract is up.

One of the biggest factors in Mysterio staying in WWE is his son Dominick. Mysterio said he wants to perform with his son before he retires. Dominick is currently training to be a wrestler in WWE, and Mysterio wouldn't want to leave if it limits his son's opportunities with the company. Mysterio signed his contract in 2018 before the company AEW was announced. It was reported WWE signed Mysterio to prevent him to doing more with New Japan. If Mysterio does leave, AEW could be an option as it features former WWE stars such as Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, who is the current AEW Champion.

Mysterio has been busy in WWE as he recently completed in the Money in the Bank ladder match (which as taped on April 15 but aired on May 10). Mysterio didn't win the match as he was thrown off the roof of WWE headquarters by King Corbin. Last year, Mysterio talked about how he wanted to win the Universal Championship, which is the only title he hasn't won with the company.

"To add another title — and not just another title, but this is this Universal title — to add it to my stats is unbelievable," he said to Newsweek. "The fact that I had every desire to be the number one guy this past Monday during the Fatal Five-Way but then when it all happened everything just started coming into play and you start to set into realization that happened. It took me a couple of days after winning to absorb that 'Man in just a couple of days I have a Universal title shot.' A couple of weeks ago I was looking at retirement and now everything has done a 360."

Mysterio, 45, has been wrestling since 1989 and was on the WWE roster from 2002-2015 before leaving and then returning. In his WWE career, Mysterio has won the WWE Championship once, the World Heavyweight Championship twice and he's the 21st grand slam and triple crown champion in WWE history.