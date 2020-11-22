WWE Survivor Series 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

One of the biggest events of the year for WWE has arrived. Survivor Series will take place tonight at the WWE ThunderDome, and it's one of the "Big Four" pay-per-view events for the company along with Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and SummerSlam. The 2020 Survivor Series will air on the WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. ET. The Kickoff Show will also air on the WWE Network at 6 p.m.

This year's theme for Survivor Series is "Best of the Best" as champions from the Raw and SmackDown brand will face each other. However, the show will also feature the "Final Farewell" of The Undertaker, who announced his retirement on his docuseries The Last Ride earlier this year. It's fitting for The Undertaker to have his last appearance at Survivor Series considering he made his WWE debut at the same show in 1990. It's not known what the "Final Farewell" will include, but WWE has been paying tribute to "The Deadman" the entire month with various shows on the WWE Network.

As mentioned, the Survivor Series' card will feature champions taking on champions. The biggest match as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre won the title last Monday on Raw by beating Randy Orton. Reigns has been champion since August when he defeated Brawn Stroman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds barred Triple Threat match at Payback.

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will go one-on-one with Raw Women's Champion Asuka. Both have battled all summer long, and tonight's match will end a bitter rivalry. Another note about this match is Banks and Asuka are two of the three women's grand slam champions in WWE history. This means the two have won the Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Tag Team women's Championships.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will face United States Champion Bobby Lashley. This looks like a mismatch on paper, by Zayn has used his wits to steal wins lately. Another champion vs. champion match features The New Day (Raw Tag Team Champions) taking on The Street Profits (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) both teams traded titles after the WWE Draft last month.

And just like the Survivor Series in past years, there will be the traditional elimination match for men and women. For the men, AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Riddle and Sheamus (Team Raw) will face Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins and Otis (Team SmackDown). For the women, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce & Lana (Team Raw) will face Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Natalya and Bayley (Team SmackDown).