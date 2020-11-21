Sasha Banks Models Undertaker and Snoop Dogg Shirts in Thigh-High Boots

✖

WWE star Sasha Banks just showed that she is very supportive of fellow wrestlers and superstar performers alike. Specifically, she showed off an impressive t-shirt collection featuring both the Undertaker and Snoop Dogg. Banks modeled the various looks while wearing some thigh-high boots.

Banks posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her t-shirts. One featured the custom hearse that the WWE star drove around in for multiple years, as well as Dogg and the Undertaker riding around together. Another included the text "Nuthin' But a Thang" and a purple logo. Finally, Banks modeled another shirt bearing the likenesses. "Original icons," the shirt read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercedes Varnado (@sashabankswwe)

This collection of merchandise is actually part of a new collaboration between Dogg and the Undertaker. The two men partnered for a collection that features eight t-shirts, one hoodie, one long sleeve t-shirt, one beanie and one poster. The collection launched on Friday, and Banks quickly picked up some items.

"Emerging from the darkness on Nov. 22, 1990, Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series and has left a lasting impact on the sports-entertainment industry ever since," a WWE statement said. "Three years and one day later, with his mind on his money and his money on his mind, Snoop Dogg arrived and changed the landscape of rap music and pop culture forever with his debut album. ... In an homage to the best to ever do it, the crossover line is a celebration of mutual respect between two icons who redefined their industries while creating legacies that will never die."

Along with showing off her impressive shirt collection, Banks also provided excitement for fans of The Mandalorian. She made her first official appearance in the Star Wars universe on Friday as a guest star on "Episode 11: The Heiress." A trailer had previously revealed that Banks would show up in some capacity, but fans got their first full glimpse after firing up Disney+. Her character, Koska Reeves, flew around using a jet pack and then helped dispatch numerous enemies.

Banks did not have very many lines during the episode, but she played a major role. She partnered with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and Dyn Jarren (Pedro Pascal) in order to take over an Imperial freighter commanded by Titus Welliver (Bosch). Achieving this goal required killing a staggering amount of Stormtroopers, and Banks showed off her ability to do so with ease.