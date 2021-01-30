WWE Superstar Tests Positive for COVID-19 Before Royal Rumble

✖

Royal Rumble will take place on Sunday, airing exclusively on the WWE Network. The high-profile event will feature several battles in the ring, but one performer will be absent. Mia Yim tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will miss the event.

A rumor circulated on Saturday saying that Yim had tested positive. She shot down the claim but took another test later in the day. She then released a statement saying that the result was positive. Yim explained that she has been taking tests for several months while receiving negative results. The situation changed on Saturday.

"This morning at around 10:30 am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid," Yim tweeted. "For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon, less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!"

Prior to testing positive for coronavirus, there were questions about Yim's future with the company and the role that she would play. She has performed as a member of the Retribution faction known as Reckoning, but she revealed her identity during a battle with Dana Brooke. This unveiling led to questions about whether Yim would continue as a member of Retribution or if she would start performing as a single's star in the women's division.

With Yim testing positive for coronavirus, there were fans expressing concern for Keith Lee. The WWE performer is in a relationship with Yim and could miss Royal Rumble due to being in close contact. Several fans viewed Lee as a favorite to win the match, but they changed their opinions after learning about Yim's positive test.

While Yim will not perform at Royal Rumble, another major star will make his return. Adam Copeland, who performs as Edge, will take part in the Royal Rumble match and will officially mark his return from an injured triceps. This appearance at Royal Rumble will also be Edge's second consecutive after he shocked viewers in 2020.

Edge announced his retirement in 2011 due to him dealing with a serious neck injury. He continued to make sporadic appearances in WWE and was even inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. However, he was cleared to wrestle in 2019 and made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in January 2020. Now he will be back in action.