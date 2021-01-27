WWE's 2000 Royal Rumble Match Is Now Free to Watch on YouTube

✖

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and it's one of WWE's most popular pay-per-views. And to get fans ready for the show, WWE gave them a special treat. On the company's official YouTube page the Royal Rumble match from the 2000 show can be seen for free. The description of the video says: "The Rock, Big Show, Kane and many more battle it out for an opportunity to main event WrestleMania in the 2000 Royal Rumble Match."

The 2000 Royal Rumble took place at Madison Square Garden in New York. In the actual Royal Rumble match, it was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who came out on top. He was the 24th entrant in the match and defeated Big Show who came in at No. 26. Big Show was about to throw The Rock out of the ring to win the match. However, The Rock was able to keep his feet off the ground while holding on to the top rope and eliminating Big Show at the same time.

The 2000 Royal Rumble also featured five additional matches. One of the most notable matches was the street fight between Triple H and Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) for the WWF Championship. Triple H, the champion at the time won the match, and it would lead to a four-way elimination match between those two, The Rock and Big Show for the WWF title at WrestleMania 2000. Triple H was able to win the match and hold on to the championship.

The rest of the Royal Rumble card featured Tazz vs. Kurt Angle in a Singles match. There was also a Tag Team Tables match between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. The late Chris Jericho took on the late Chyna and Hardcore Holly in a Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWF Intercontinental Championship. And The New Age Outlaws faced The Acolytes for the WWF Tag Team Championship.

This year's Royal Rumble will take place at Tropicana Field, which is also known as WWE ThunderDome, on Sunday. The card is still being finalized, but the matches that have been set include Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, and Asuka and Charlotte Flair will battle Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championship. There will also be the traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match.