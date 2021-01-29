Nikki and Brie Bella Tease Possible Return to WWE

✖

Are we about to see Nikki and Brie Bella make a big return to WWE? The twins, who have retired from pro wrestling, recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Mario Lopez filling in for Ellen DeGeneres. Nikki Bella told Lopez there's "definitely" a chance she and Brie will get back in the ring.

"Recently WWE made their huge announcement about WrestleMania for the next three years," Nikki said, as reported by E! News. "So when I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023 I got chills and I was like, 'Brie, we have never gone after the Tag Titles. They were like made for us.' So there's another run for the Bella Twins. So I'm calling maybe in Dallas, WrestleMania. At some point we're coming back."

Nikki and Brie welcomed children this past summer, and both would love to wrestle in front of their kids. "I really want to be able to wrestle in front of Matteo and Buddy and Birdie and come back and them look at me the same way Stephanie's daughters looked at her," Brie said. Nikki said she would love to see the kids at ringside watching them perform.

"Nothing would be better than being in the ring and looking over at the front row and just and seeing your kids in awe of you," she said. "Especially as women, like how empowering that would be. It would be incredible."

The Bella Twins made their debut in 2008 and had their final match in 2018. They announce their retirement in 2019 in an episode of Total Bellas. Last year, Nikki and Brie Bella were selected to the WWE Hall of Fame. They were set to be inducted at WrestleMania 36, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Throughout their time in WWE, The Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries, facing off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even each other," Bobby Melok of WWE.com wrote at the time. "They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers." Brie won the WWE Divas Championship once while Nikki won the title twice.