Edge to Return to WWE This Sunday at Royal Rumble

Edge is ready to make his big return to WWE. On Monday night, the "Rated R Superstar" appeared on Raw and announced he will compete in the Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble this Sunday on the WWE Network. Shortly after Edge (real name Adam Copeland) made the announcement, he explained why he did it on Raw instead of making it a surprise like last year.

"One year ago," he wrote referring to the anniversary of his WWE return. "Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday." The last time Edge competed in a match was in June against Randy Orton at Backlash. Edge injured his triceps and has been sidelined until now. Edge spoke with WWE Legend Booker T in July and revealed his final goals in WWE before he calls it a career.

"I want to finish it on my terms. I'm really stubborn on that in this run, I guess. I really want to, with this, try and show that selling still sells," he said, as reported by ComicBook.com. "I feel like that's been lost. Don't get me wrong, I'm guilty, too. You can watch the TLC matches and say 'but, but, but!' And I get it. I was young and I was there and I did it. I was always told by the Steve Austin's, by the (Undertakers) of the world, 'hey man, if you just slowed down and tried this and that, and this and that.' When I started doing that, that's when I started making real money. I see stuff and I'm like, man, everybody is so athletic, so gifted, doing stuff that I couldn't even fathom."

When Edge returned last year, it was a shock to everyone. In 2011, Edge announced his retirement because he was dealing with a serious neck injury. During that time, Edge made sporadic appearances in WWE and was even inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. He was cleared to wrestle in 2019 and made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble in January 2020.